Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Russia confirmed that several countries, including Belarus, Bolivia, and Indonesia, have agreed to join BRICS as partner states, with the new status set to take effect in 2025. Invitations were sent to 13 nations, and responses from additional countries are expected soon.

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Russia on Monday (Dec 23) confirmed that multiple nations have agreed to become partner states of BRICS, with their official membership set to begin on January 1, 2025. According to a TASS report, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that nine countries have expressed their willingness to join the intergovernmental organisation.

During a recent summit in Kazan, BRICS introduced a new category for partner countries and extended invitations to 13 nations. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov informed reporters that nine countries—Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan—have confirmed their willingness to join the group.

From January 1, 2025, they will officially acquire the status of BRICS partner states.

Ushakov also highlighted that responses from four more countries are expected shortly. Additionally, he revealed that Eritrea has shown interest in collaborating with BRICS. He also said that partner states will be invited to attend particular BRICS summits, meetings of foreign ministers, and other forums, which will also include discussions on security and parliamentary matters.

"We also believe it is right to involve partners in meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues, parliamentary forum and other events," the Kremlin aide said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Opinion Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries? snt

Opinion | Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries?

NISAR worlds most expensive satellite jointly developed by india and us likely to be launched in march 2025 nasa anr

NISAR: World’s most expensive satellite jointly developed by India, US likely to be launched in March 2025

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire gcw

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis anr

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem shk

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon