Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Russia confirmed that several countries, including Belarus, Bolivia, and Indonesia, have agreed to join BRICS as partner states, with the new status set to take effect in 2025. Invitations were sent to 13 nations, and responses from additional countries are expected soon.

Russia on Monday (Dec 23) confirmed that multiple nations have agreed to become partner states of BRICS, with their official membership set to begin on January 1, 2025. According to a TASS report, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that nine countries have expressed their willingness to join the intergovernmental organisation.

During a recent summit in Kazan, BRICS introduced a new category for partner countries and extended invitations to 13 nations. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov informed reporters that nine countries—Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan—have confirmed their willingness to join the group.

From January 1, 2025, they will officially acquire the status of BRICS partner states.

Ushakov also highlighted that responses from four more countries are expected shortly. Additionally, he revealed that Eritrea has shown interest in collaborating with BRICS. He also said that partner states will be invited to attend particular BRICS summits, meetings of foreign ministers, and other forums, which will also include discussions on security and parliamentary matters.

"We also believe it is right to involve partners in meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues, parliamentary forum and other events," the Kremlin aide said.

