Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Louder than a blender': US woman shatters Guinness World Record for loudest burp at 107.3 decibels (WATCH)

    Maryland woman, Kimberly Winter, breaks Guinness World Record for the world's loudest burp at 107.3 decibels, showcasing her unique talent and celebrating her achievement.

    Louder than a blender US woman shatters Guinness World Record for loudest burp at 107.3 decibels (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    A 33-year-old TikToker from Maryland, US, Kimberly Winter, has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) with her unique talent of the world's loudest burp by a woman, measuring at 107.3 decibels (dB). This impressive feat surpassed the previous record of 107 decibels achieved by Elisa Cagnoni (Italy) in 2009. Winter achieved the record on April 28, and her burp is louder than a blender, an electric handheld drill, and even some motorcycles at full throttle.

    To meet Guinness World Records' requirements, the burp had to be measured in a soundproofed room. Winter attempted the record live on the air during iHeartRadio's Elliot in the Morning show. To help her ace the attempt, she had an iced coffee and breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' and one beer as backup.

    Winter's talent for loud burping is not solely reliant on specific foods or drinks. Spicy foods, soda, and alcohol might enhance her burps, but she can produce loud burps with just a little bit of water too. She shared that to achieve her loud burp, she takes a deep breath in and then manipulates it into something monstrous and magical.

    She has possessed this extraordinary talent since she was a young child, and as she grew older, her burps only got louder and louder. Winter finds joy in surprising strangers with her burps to witness their shocked reactions, which she finds magical. She embraces being loud and proud with her talent.

    "That is just magic to me. I love to see their face. I love to be loud and proud," she said.

    Winter plans to celebrate her record with her fans on TikTok Live and enjoy the weekend with her friends and family, including some wrestling and a seafood broil. It is worth noting that the male record for the loudest burp is 112.7 decibels, held by Australia's Neville Sharp.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH UK PM Rishi Sunak's home cloaked in black by environmental activists snt

    WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak's home cloaked in black by environmental activists

    20 Indian crew members safely return from ship Fremantle Highway; check details AJR

    20 Indian crew members safely return from ship Fremantle Highway; check details

    WATCH Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral

    Miss Venezuela 2023 finalist Ariana Viera succumbs to injuries from car collision AJR

    Miss Venezuela 2023 finalist Ariana Viera succumbs to injuries from car collision

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada snt

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada

    Recent Stories

    WATCH NCC cadets, face down in puddle amid rain in Thane, thrashed by senior; disturbing video goes viral snt

    WATCH: NCC cadets, face down in puddle amid rain in Thane, thrashed by senior; disturbing video goes viral

    Classic Poha Delight to Spicy Masala Poha: Best Poha breakfast recipes anr eai

    Classic Poha Delight to Spicy Masala Poha: Best Poha breakfast recipes

    Rajinikanths new hairstyle: Check out new photo ADC

    Rajinikanth's new hairstyle: Check out new photo

    Kerala: AI cameras detect 328 govt vehicles violating traffic rules; 10 MPs fined anr

    Kerala: AI cameras detect 328 govt vehicles violating traffic rules; 10 MPs fined

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos ADC

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon