Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Listen: Audio of Trump suggests he discussed classified Iran document; ex-US President slams 'witch hunt'

    In a 2-minute audio recording aired on CNN, former President Donald Trump purportedly boasts about having a classified document during a 2021 meeting and acknowledged he failed to declassify it before leaving office.

    Listen Audio of Trump suggests he discussed classified Iran document; ex-US President slams 'witch hunt' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    An audio clip of former president Donald Trump allegedly bragging about having a classified documents during a 2021 meeting has been made public by American media outlets. In the roughly two-minute recording, which CNN aired for the first time on Monday during 'Anderson Cooper 360', Trump acknowledged he failed to declassify it before leaving office.

    The audio tape is a key piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's charge of President Trump for the improper handling of confidential material. Trump conducted the interview in July 2021 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club for writers of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows' memoir.

    Trump allegedly made the claim while quoting Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about having a secret Pentagon paper outlining preparations to strike Iran.

    “Well, with Milley – let me see that. I’ll show you an example,” Trump is heard saying, according to the media reports.

    “He said that I wanted to attack Iran – isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers. This thing just came up, look. This was him. They presented me this,” he says, reshuffling the papers.

    “It is like highly confidential, secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this. You attack and …” said Trump, according to the transcript.

    “See, as president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t, you know. But this is classic,” Trump was heard saying. “Isn’t that interesting? It’s so cool.”

    At one point in the recording, Trump is heard saying, “You probably didn’t believe me, but now you believe me. It’s incredible.”

    Special counsel Jack Smith used the meeting recording as evidence in his indictment of President Trump and his adviser Walt Nauta.

    On June 14, federal prosecutors filed 37 counts against Trump in relation to his alleged retention of secret government records after leaving office. Trump entered a not guilty plea to all of them. On June 19, he said there were no secret materials present when the recording was made.

    As soon as the tape was made public, Trump blasted Smith on social media.

    “The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” he said.

    “This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!” he wrote.

    Trump's reference to what he claims is "highly confidential" and his apparent display of documents to other attendees at the meeting could cast doubt on his subsequent assertions that he didn't have any documents with him in a Fox News Channel interview.

    "There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things," Trump said on Fox. "And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn't have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28 anr

    Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28

    WATCH Moment when lightning strikes American Eagle aircraft in Arkansas

    WATCH: Moment when lightning strikes American Eagle aircraft in Arkansas

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Unacceptable White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights

    'Unacceptable': White House condemns trolling of WSJ journalist for questioning PM Modi about rights (WATCH)

    John Goodenough Nobel winner who invented Lithium Ion batteries passes away gcw

    John Goodenough, Nobel winner who invented Lithium-Ion batteries, passes away

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7 key specs confirmed gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7; key specs CONFIRMED!

    Indian Railways to roll out Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in 2024

    Indian Railways to roll out Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in 2024

    Kunigal MLA conducts free knee surgery for woman; praised for the gesture vkp

    Kunigal MLA conducts free knee surgery for woman; praised for the gesture

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    Karnataka farmers in despair, as state sees 58 per cent rain shortfall

    Karnataka farmers in despair, as state sees 58 per cent rain shortfall

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon