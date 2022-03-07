Kerala nurse, who chopped man into pieces, gets death penalty in Yemen

Nimisha Priya, the nurse working in Yemen, was convicted on charges of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni nationalist, in 2017.

Tomy Thomas, an Idukki native who has been patiently waiting for his wife Nimisha Priya's death sentence to be commuted, had his hopes dashed on Monday when an appeal court in Yemen upheld the capital punishment granted her by a lower court in 2018.

Previously, the appeal court deferred announcing the verdict on Nimisha's plea twice, on Monday upheld the lower court's verdict despite Nimisha's appeal counsel pleading for mercy.

Nimisha's plea for mercy angered the victim's kin and friends. They also upheld a protest in front of the court demanding death for Nimisha.

Nimisha's family in Kerala tried every possible effort to save her life by providing blood money, but it was vain. Nimisha's seven-year-old daughter lives in Idukki with her father, Tomy Thomas.

Nimisha, a native of Kerala's Palakkad district, was found guilty of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi (24) in 2017. Nimisha was accused of chopping his body and dumping it in a water tank.

She has been begging for her death sentence to be commuted because she was pushed to use force after being subjected to physical torture by Talal.

In 2014, Nimisha met Talal. She sought his support to open a clinic in Yemen. Talal was also an acquaintance of Nimisha's husband, Tomy. At the same time, Tomy was working in Yemen.

After struggling to manage their finances, Tomy returned to Kerala and their child in 2014. Nimisha hasn't seen Tomy or their daughter since February 2015. In January 2015, she was on holiday in Kerala and returned to Yemen on February 9, 2015. Despite Tomy's decision to join Nimisha in March 2015, he could not obtain visas due to Yemen's civil war.

As per media reports, Tala began to harass Nimisha after she started her clinic with the help of another Yemeni nationalist, and the clinic was doing good. Talal pushed a lot of false accusations against Nimisha, who, in turn, lodged a couple of complaints against Mahdi with the Yemen police.

Nimisha injected sedatives into Talal in July 2017 to reclaim her passport, which he had in his possession. Nimisha decided to conceal his body as he died due to an overdose in a few minutes. She chopped his body with the help of another nurse, Hanan, before disposing of it. Hanan was sentenced to life in jail, while Nimisha was sentenced to death.

