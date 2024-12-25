Kazakhstan: Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH)

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday as an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed, bursting into flames shortly after hitting the ground.

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday as an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed, bursting into flames shortly after hitting the ground. The Embraer 190 aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, was rerouted to Aktau due to dense fog in Grozny. The plane, carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members, crashed near Aktau airport, sparking widespread alarm.

Chilling visuals, purportedly from the crash site, have surfaced on social media. The footage shows the plane plummeting to the ground and erupting into a massive fireball, with thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Other videos show first responders on the scene, working frantically to rescue survivors from the mangled remains of the aircraft.

Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that 25 passengers survived the crash and 42 others are feared dead. Rescue teams have been deployed, and authorities are working to retrieve additional survivors and assess the full extent of the damage. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, as the search and rescue operation continues.

The plane involved in the crash was an Embraer 190, a regional jet manufactured by Brazilian company Embraer. The aircraft, introduced in 2004, is designed for short-to-medium-haul flights, with a capacity of 98–114 passengers. The jet involved in the crash was reported to be approximately eight years old, which is within the typical lifespan of commercial aircraft. Known for its reliability, the Embraer 190 is widely used by airlines around the world.

Investigators will now focus on the potential causes of the crash, including possible weather conditions, bird strikes, and the aircraft's maintenance record. Early reports suggest that a bird strike may have contributed to the crash, but further investigations are ongoing.

The crash has shocked both the local community and the international aviation industry. As the situation unfolds, authorities have vowed to provide more updates as new information becomes available.

