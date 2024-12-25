Kazakhstan: Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH)

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday as an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed, bursting into flames shortly after hitting the ground.

Kazakhstan Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday as an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed, bursting into flames shortly after hitting the ground. The Embraer 190 aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, was rerouted to Aktau due to dense fog in Grozny. The plane, carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members, crashed near Aktau airport, sparking widespread alarm.

Chilling visuals, purportedly from the crash site, have surfaced on social media. The footage shows the plane plummeting to the ground and erupting into a massive fireball, with thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Other videos show first responders on the scene, working frantically to rescue survivors from the mangled remains of the aircraft.

Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that 25 passengers survived the crash and 42 others are feared dead. Rescue teams have been deployed, and authorities are working to retrieve additional survivors and assess the full extent of the damage. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, as the search and rescue operation continues.

The plane involved in the crash was an Embraer 190, a regional jet manufactured by Brazilian company Embraer. The aircraft, introduced in 2004, is designed for short-to-medium-haul flights, with a capacity of 98–114 passengers. The jet involved in the crash was reported to be approximately eight years old, which is within the typical lifespan of commercial aircraft. Known for its reliability, the Embraer 190 is widely used by airlines around the world.

Investigators will now focus on the potential causes of the crash, including possible weather conditions, bird strikes, and the aircraft's maintenance record. Early reports suggest that a bird strike may have contributed to the crash, but further investigations are ongoing.

The crash has shocked both the local community and the international aviation industry. As the situation unfolds, authorities have vowed to provide more updates as new information becomes available.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family? anr

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family?

Kazakhstan At least 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, near Aktau (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, crashes near Aktau (WATCH)

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt' snt

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt'

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest anr

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills gcw

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history ATG

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here ATG

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon