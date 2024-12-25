Kazakhstan: Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH)

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 aircraft tragically crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, leaving a devastating scene that has captured global attention.

Kazakhstan Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 aircraft tragically crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, leaving a devastating scene that has captured global attention. Among the harrowing details, a chilling video has surfaced, reportedly taken by a passenger in the final moments before the crash. The footage, shared with the passenger’s wife before the impact, paints a grim picture of the chaotic and terrifying atmosphere on board.

In the video, oxygen masks can be seen dangling from the ceiling as passengers brace for impact. The sounds of prayer and cries for help echo through the cabin, underscoring the fear gripping those on board. According to reports, the passenger who recorded the footage managed to send it to his wife as the plane began its rapid descent.

WATCH: Footage from inside the airplane moments before tragic crash

The crash, which occurred approximately 3 kilometers from Aktau, has left at least 32 survivors, many in critical condition, and an uncertain death toll as search and rescue operations continue. The Embraer 190 was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, carrying 67 individuals, including five crew members.

Additional videos taken after the crash reveal survivors dragging fellow passengers away from the wreckage, with the aircraft’s fuselage severely damaged and overturned in a grassy area. Emergency workers and survivors’ efforts to save lives amid the wreckage highlight the catastrophic impact of the crash. Mobile phone footage shows the plane’s steep descent, culminating in a fiery explosion upon impact.

Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot attempted an emergency landing following a bird strike that created an “emergency situation on board.” The aircraft reportedly experienced strong GPS jamming in the moments leading up to the crash, which may have further complicated the situation. FlightRadar24 data revealed erratic altitude changes in the final minutes of the flight, suggesting a desperate struggle to regain control.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has declared December 26 as a day of mourning. He expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and has sent an official delegation to oversee the investigation. “It is with deep sadness that I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended condolences and offered assistance, dispatching a plane with emergency equipment and medical personnel to Kazakhstan.

Investigations are underway by Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani, and Russian authorities, with Embraer pledging full cooperation. As families grieve and survivors recover, the haunting footage from inside the plane serves as a stark reminder of the human toll of aviation disasters.

