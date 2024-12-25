Kazakhstan: 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, crashes near Aktau (WATCH)

A passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines tragically crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with at least six survivors reported.

A passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines tragically crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with at least six survivors reported. The aircraft, which was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, was diverted to Aktau due to heavy fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported, citing Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry.

The flight, carrying 67 passengers and five crew members, had made several circles over the airport before crashing. Preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused by the airplane colliding with a flock of birds, according to Sputnik correspondent. This collision led to a loss of control, resulting in the tragic crash near the airport.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported that 52 rescuers and 11 pieces of equipment were promptly dispatched to the crash site to aid in rescue operations. The exact details of the crash and the victims are still being clarified.

The Minister of Health of Kazakhstan confirmed that six people survived the incident. While the number of fatalities is still uncertain, the crash has caused widespread concern. Emergency teams are working around the clock to retrieve more survivors and assess the damage.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the identities of the passengers, but the aircraft had been carrying a mix of civilians and crew. Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry and other officials are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Rescue efforts continue at the crash site, and more updates are expected as the situation develops. The cause of the collision with the bird flock and its role in the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Videos