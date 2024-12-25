Kazakhstan: 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, crashes near Aktau (WATCH)

A passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines tragically crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with at least six survivors reported.

Kazakhstan At least 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, near Aktau (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

A passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines tragically crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with at least six survivors reported. The aircraft, which was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, was diverted to Aktau due to heavy fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported, citing Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry.

The flight, carrying 67 passengers and five crew members, had made several circles over the airport before crashing. Preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused by the airplane colliding with a flock of birds, according to Sputnik correspondent. This collision led to a loss of control, resulting in the tragic crash near the airport.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported that 52 rescuers and 11 pieces of equipment were promptly dispatched to the crash site to aid in rescue operations. The exact details of the crash and the victims are still being clarified.

The Minister of Health of Kazakhstan confirmed that six people survived the incident. While the number of fatalities is still uncertain, the crash has caused widespread concern. Emergency teams are working around the clock to retrieve more survivors and assess the damage.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the identities of the passengers, but the aircraft had been carrying a mix of civilians and crew. Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry and other officials are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Rescue efforts continue at the crash site, and more updates are expected as the situation develops. The cause of the collision with the bird flock and its role in the crash remains under investigation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family? anr

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family?

Kazakhstan Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH)

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt' snt

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt'

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest anr

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills gcw

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history ATG

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here ATG

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon