Kamala Harris makes medical report public, claims Donald Trump refuses to do so

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to release her medical records on Saturday, contrasting with Donald Trump's refusal. Her physician describes her health as excellent and her fitness for the presidency as unquestionable.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, plans to make her medical information public on Saturday in an effort to draw attention to Republican rival Donald Trump's refusal to do so, according to a Harris aide.

Joshua Simmons, the vice president's doctor, wrote in a White House-distributed memo that Harris's April physical was "unremarkable," that she leads an active lifestyle and eats a "very healthy diet" despite her hectic schedule, that she has seasonal allergies and occasional hives, abstains from tobacco use, and drinks alcohol sparingly.

"She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the physician stated.

"She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief," the assistant writes at the end of the report on Harris' medical history and health records.

Harris wears contact lenses. Her family history includes her mother's colon cancer. Harris was up to date on preventative health procedures including colonoscopy and annual mammograms, he said.

Trump, 78, is facing Harris, 59, in the White House race. After President Joe Biden, 81, resigned as the Democratic standard bearer after a dismal debate performance against Trump, Harris became the oldest contender in the race, and the Harris team is keen to draw attention to the former president's advanced age.

The election between the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees is extremely close. By drawing a comparison between her relative youth and mental clarity and Trump's advanced age and propensity for digression, as well as the disparities in transparency between the two, Harris' team wants to persuade those who are still on the fence that she is a better candidate for the job than he is.



Latest Videos