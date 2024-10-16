Israeli man arrested for plotting to assassinate scientist in exchange for $100,000 from Iran

Israeli authorities on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man, Vladimir Verhovski, on charges of plotting to assassinate key Israeli figures, allegedly under orders from Iranian operatives.

Israeli authorities on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man, Vladimir Verhovski, on charges of plotting to assassinate key Israeli figures, allegedly under orders from Iranian operatives. The arrest follows an extensive investigation by Israeli security forces, raising concerns about the deepening influence of Iran’s espionage and covert operations within Israel.

According to a statement released by the Israel Police, Verhovski, a resident of Petah Tikva, is accused of conspiring to kill an Israeli scientist in exchange for a promised sum of $100,000. In a shocking revelation, investigators claim that Verhovski had gone as far as acquiring a weapon to carry out the planned assassination. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the targeted scientist, citing security concerns.

The police report alleges that Verhovski had been in communication with Iranian sources and had already performed several tasks as part of his collaboration. These activities included gathering intelligence on an Israeli official, spray painting pro-Iranian graffiti, and distributing flyers—an apparent precursor to more serious operations. While the extent of his connections to Iranian intelligence remains under investigation, authorities believe that he was being financially compensated for these activities.

Security officials emphasized the severity of the plot, given the weapon acquisition and the strategic targeting of an Israeli scientist, which signals a calculated and dangerous escalation in Iran's alleged covert operations in Israel.

Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the possibility of broader networks involved in the conspiracy and are exploring whether Verhovski had local accomplices or further instructions from Tehran. Prosecutors are expected to push for a comprehensive indictment, including charges of espionage, conspiracy to commit murder, and collusion with a hostile foreign power.

This arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, following a series of missile exchanges and diplomatic confrontations. Earlier this month, Iran-backed Hezbollah fired 200 missiles into Israeli territory, prompting speculation about a potential retaliatory strike by Israel on key Iranian targets, including nuclear sites.

However, despite escalating rhetoric, reports suggest that Israel is currently not planning any immediate strikes on Iran’s oil or nuclear infrastructure. Israeli officials, including military strategists, have been evaluating the regional security situation carefully.

Responding to the growing speculation about Israeli military action, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for Iran’s state atomic energy agency, downplayed the likelihood of an attack on its nuclear facilities. In a statement to the semi-official Nournews agency, Kamalvandi reassured the public that any potential damage to Iranian sites would be “quickly compensated.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, issued a stern warning during a diplomatic tour in Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey. He cautioned that Tehran is prepared for a “decisive and regretful” response to any Israeli military ventures. Araghchi reiterated Iran’s stance that it seeks to maintain peace in the region, but is fully prepared to defend itself against perceived Israeli aggression.

“Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures” by Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says, quoted by his office.

