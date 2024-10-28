Israeli forces arrest 100 Hamas operatives in Gaza hospital raid; share ambulance driver's testimony (WATCH)

In a significant operation amidst the raging war in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces on Monday claimed to have apprehended approximately 100 suspected Hamas operatives hiding within Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya.

In a significant operation amidst the raging war in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces on Monday claimed to have apprehended approximately 100 suspected Hamas operatives hiding within Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya. The IDF claimed to have discovered weapons, intelligence documents, and terror funds both within the hospital and in its vicinity, asserting that Hamas had been using the facility as a base for operations amid intensified Israeli offensives in northern Gaza.

“The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents and in the surrounding area,” the military said.

The captured individuals are reportedly connected to the October 7, 2023, massacre on Israel and are believed to have regrouped in northern Gaza, with the hospital serving as one of their strongholds.

How Hamas uses Gaza hospital for terror activities

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring an apprehended ambulance driver who allegedly reveals 'how Hamas uses the Kamal Adwan Hospital for terrorist activities'.

"During the operation, a number of terrorists had barricaded themselves inside the hospital. The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians," the IDF spokesperson wrote.

In the video shared by the IDF spokesperson, the ambulance driver can be heard saying, "Hamas military operatives are present [in the Kamal Adwan Hospital]; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the building, in the offices."

Gaza health officials have firmly rejected claims of Hamas operating within the hospital, disputing Israeli assertions and emphasizing the challenges of differentiating between civilian and militant areas in the densely populated territory. Officials contend that medical facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed as they cope with the increasing number of casualties due to ongoing airstrikes and ground operations, which raises serious concerns about the targeting of these critical spaces during the conflict.

