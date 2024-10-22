Israeli entrepreneur offers $100,000 reward for safe return of Gaza hostages, says 'do it today' (WATCH)

A year after the horrific October 7 massacre by Hamas, which resulted in 251 hostages being taken, Israeli entrepreneurs are stepping forward to offer financial incentives for the safe return of the remaining 97 hostages in Gaza.

A year after the horrific October 7 massacre by Hamas, which resulted in 251 hostages being taken, Israeli entrepreneurs are stepping forward to offer financial incentives for the safe return of the remaining 97 hostages in Gaza.

Former SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum has announced a substantial reward of $100,000, available in either cash or bitcoin, for anyone who successfully delivers a living Israeli hostage from Gaza. This offer is set to expire at midnight on Wednesday and the entrepreneur provided a phone number where he could be reached over Telegram or WhatsApp.

Also read: Nasrallah's 'secret' bunker uncovered: Israel claims it found $500 million in cash, gold in Beirut (WATCH)

“This year was a terrible year. It’s time to wrap things up, it’s time to move on,” he said in the video that was posted online.

“Don’t wait. It’s time for you to take control of your life and build a future for yourself, for your family, and for your community. Do it today,” he said.

Birnbaum reported a surge of interest following his announcement, receiving approximately 100 calls, though he acknowledged that many were either prank calls, threats, or curses. However, he believes that "10 to 20 could be legitimate" leads, which he has passed on to Israeli authorities. He noted a significant trend among callers, stating that most were more focused on finding a way out of Gaza than on the monetary reward.

"I’m not expecting to get everyone back, but I’d be delighted if we got back just one hostage," Birnbaum remarked, emphasizing the need for private sector involvement in addressing the hostage crisis. He did not seek government approval for his initiative, believing that such financial rewards should originate from the private sector.

In an interview with Channel 12 news, Birnbaum recently said, "For more than a year, I’ve been asking myself what I can do for these families, for the hostages, and now I see my chance, so I decided to seek out the hostage holders myself and make them an offer they cannot refuse."

The ongoing conflict has had a devastating toll; of the 251 hostages, 34 have already died in Gaza, contributing to a total of 1,206 fatalities in Israel since the initial attack. In retaliation, Israel's military actions have resulted in a staggering 42,603 deaths in Gaza, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Adding to the efforts, Israeli-American real estate developer David Hager has raised around $400,000 to further the cause, calling on fellow businessmen to contribute to an ambitious goal of $10 million. "There are IT guys here who have made huge sums, and this is small money for them," Hager stated in an interview with Israel's Channel 12.

The offer coincided with leaflets that were allegedly dropped by Israel Defense Forces planes in southern Gaza on Saturday. These leaflets featured a picture of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and included the message, “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza,” while also calling for the release of the hostages. This language mirrored statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just a few days earlier.

“Yahya Sinwar has ruined your lives. He hid in a dark tunnel and was eliminated when he attempted to flee in panic. Whoever lays down their weapons and hands over the hostages will be allowed to leave and live in peace,” read the Arabic leaflet, according to images that circulated online.

While attributed to the IDF by Reuters and featuring the army’s logo in the corner, the leaflets were designed differently from previous notices issued by the Israeli military in both Gaza and more recently in southern Lebanon, which are frequently shared on social media.

Also read: Israel's southern Lebanon offensive: 52 Hezbollah commanders eliminated, over 3,200 terrorist targets attacked

The leaflets directed Gazans to a Telegram channel that had no messages, along with two Israeli cellphone numbers, but did not clarify who could be contacted by calling or messaging them.

The wording of the messages closely resembled a statement made by Netanyahu on Thursday, following the killing of Sinwar by Israeli soldiers operating in Rafah, located in the southern part of Gaza near the Egyptian border, the day before.

Latest Videos