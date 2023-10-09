No food or electricity: Israel implements 'complete siege' on Gaza; check details

Israel had previously announced the deployment of special forces to regain control of four locations from Hamas, following the formal declaration of war and authorization for "significant military steps."



In an alarming development, Israel has intensified its actions against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, imposing what its Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, describes as a "total blockade." This includes a ban on the entry of essential supplies like food and fuel. Gallant framed this move as a response to the ongoing conflict with what he referred to as "beastly people."

These measures come in the wake of the Israeli military's declaration of control over communities in its southern territory near Gaza, following a surprise attack by Hamas just two days prior.

Since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, both Israel and Egypt have imposed several blockades on Gaza.

"We are in control of the communities," stated military spokesman Daniel Hagari, although he acknowledged the possibility of "terrorists" remaining in the area.

Israel had previously announced the deployment of special forces to regain control of four locations from Hamas, following the formal declaration of war and authorization for "significant military steps." The conflict has resulted in over 1,100 casualties and thousands of injuries on both sides, with ongoing fighting in multiple areas.

Israel's chief military spokesman noted that troops had successfully re-established control over previously overrun communities, albeit with ongoing isolated clashes.

The Israeli response to the conflict has involved its most extensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip to date, resulting in approximately 500 casualties.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua reported that the group's fighters continued to engage outside Gaza and had taken more Israelis captive. Their objective, he stated, was to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.