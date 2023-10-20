Israel's dramatic operation: 20 wanted Hamas terrorists arrested, 12 eliminated in Nur Shams camp (WATCH)

"Over 20 wanted persons were arrested and over 12 terrorists were eliminated, the extensive counter-terrorism operation in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp has ended," the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

In a counter-terrorism operation amid the ongoing war with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel on Thursday arrested 20 wanted operatives and eliminated 12 others in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem. In a dramatic video shared by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a fierce confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen can be seen raging on. Violent clashes included exchanges of gunfire and explosive devices thrown at Israeli security forces. According to reports, one border police officer was killed, and nine others sustained light to moderate injuries.

"Over 20 wanted persons were arrested and over 12 terrorists were eliminated, the extensive counter-terrorism operation in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp has ended," wrote IDF in a post on X along with a video of the dramatic operation.

Apart from the Nur Shams refugee camp operation, the IDF conducted aerial strikes on Hamas in Gaza, while the Israeli army, Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) to target terror suspects, particularly Hamas cells.

One of the operations conducted overnight involved the demolition of the residence belonging to Ahmed Yasin Jidan, the terrorist responsible for a fatal shooting attack near Kedumim, which resulted in the loss of IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir during the past summer. Rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces during the demolition operation.

Another violent riot erupted in the town of Burdus during the mission to demolish Hamas terrorist's residence. Roughly 20 suspects were involved in inciting the riot, with the rioters throwing Molotov cocktails and other objects at the forces, as well as blocking routes with burning tires and trash cans.

Since October 7th, these intensified operations have led to the apprehension of 524 wanted suspects across the West Bank. Over 330 of them are believed to be affiliated with Hamas.