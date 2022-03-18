Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISKCON Temple vandalised and looted by nearly 200 people in Dhaka

    Many individuals were injured, as per reports, when a crowd vandalised and robbed the ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
     

    ISKCON Temple vandalised and looted by nealy 200 people in Dhaka - ADT
    Dhaka, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Another attack on the ISKCON Temple was reported in Bangladesh when an extremist mob on Thursday allegedly vandalised and looted an ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh. As per reports, several people were hurt in the attack. 

    On March 17, at 8 pm, a group of extremists led by Haji Shafiullah attacked the ISKCON Temple at 222, Lal Mohan Saha Street, in Wari, Dhaka. As per reports, they vandalised the temple, idols, looted money and other valuable things from the temple. 

     

    The ISKCON Radhakanta Temple is close to several Masjids on the Goggle map. 

    Meanwhile, ISKCON India Radharamn Das's vice-president took to Twitter and condemned the attack. He wrote that the incident is very unfortunate, that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra & Holi celebrations. The United Nations passed a resolution announcing March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia just a few days ago.

    He further stated that he is surprised that the United Nations is mute on the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi and Pakistani minorities. Hindu minorities have lost their lives, properties, and have been raped, but alas, all the United Nations can do is ponder upon Islamophobia, he added.

     

    Reacting to the same, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, tweeted and mentioned the Ministry of External Affairs, stating this issue has to be taken up strongly with Bangladesh. She added that the growing intolerance towards the Hindu minority and places of worship are shameful. 

     

    Last year, nearly three people were killed after violence erupted when news spread on social media that the Quran had allegedly been desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla town, Bangladesh. 

    Similar incidents were recorded in Dhaka's Tipu Sultan Road and Chittagong's Kotwali.

    Also Read: Nobody was raped, no Hindu temple was demolished in Durga Puja riots: Bangladesh

    Also Read: Seven shot dead in Rohingya refugee camp attack in Bangladesh

    Also Read: Durga Puja attacks were pre-planned, says Bangladesh Home Minister

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
