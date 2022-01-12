  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is China forcefully confining COVID-19 patients in camped metal boxes?

    Even as the world grapples with drastically increasing COVID-19 cases owing to the Omicron variant, China has reportedly enforced draconian policies to curb the virus from spreading.

    Is China forcefully confining COVID-19 patients in camped metal boxes?
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    China, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Even as the world grapples with drastically increasing COVID-19 cases owing to the Omicron variant, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, China has reportedly enforced draconian policies to curb the virus from spreading. If reports are to be believed, China is forcefully confining people suspected of having COVID-19 to cramped metal boxes. 

    Unverified videos posted on social media platforms show the situation in China, where COVID-19 suspected and/or positive people have been quarantined in metal boxes, including pregnant women, children and the elderly. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the clips.

    According to a report in the Daily Mail, a total of 20 million people are confined to their homes in China's Anyang, Yuzhou and Xi'an. Reports added that those under quarantine in these cities had been banned from leaving their homes to even buy food.

    Lockdown was imposed on Monday in Anyang, which is home to 5.5 million people after two cases of the new Omicron variant was reported. In the meantime, residents of some Chinese cities spoke to BBC about the ordeal they faced during the lockdown, adding that they were part of a 'big transfer' to quarantine camps.

    Footage widely shared online, reportedly from Xi'an camps, show people in the tiny boxes furnished with a wooden bed and a toilet, where they are forced to live in quarantine for as long as two weeks. The videos also show workers in hazmat suits providing food to the people living in these cells. Some have reportedly complained that they have been left with very little food in the freezing metal cells.

    According to news agency Xinhua, Xi'an reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total up to 2,017 cases. Reports say, of this, 417 had recovered by Monday. Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of Xi'an's health commission, confirmed that a new round of mass testing in key areas was undertaken on Tuesday to further curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

    When the pandemic broke out, China largely controlled the rising number of cases through a mix of lockdowns, border closures and mass testing. However, a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases just weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics has raised serious concerns for the Communist party. As of January 11, China has reported 104,189 confirmed symptomatic cases, including both locally transmitted and from those arriving from overseas.

    Also watch

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

     

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron variant spread pushing COVID towards being an endemic says EU drug watchdog gcw

    Omicron variant spread pushing COVID towards being an endemic, says EU's drug watchdog

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on threshold of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci-dnm

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after bring your own booze email surfaces gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after 'bring your own booze' email surfaces

    At least 5 million residents under lockdown in China Beijing on high alert ahead of Winter Olympics gcw

    At least 5 million residents under lockdown in China, Beijing on high alert ahead of Winter Olympics

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP Dara Singh Chauhan quits party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP, Dara Singh Chauhan quits party

    PLA threat has by no means reduced; Indian Army more than adequately prepared: Gen Naravane

    PLA threat has by no means reduced; Indian Army more than adequately prepared: Gen Naravane

    Sonia ignores Chhattisgarh Vs Rajasthan coal war Ashok Gehlot seek Centre help gcw

    Sonia ignores Chhattisgarh Vs Rajasthan coal war; Ashok Gehlot seek Centre's help

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal reveals 10 point Punjab Model gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal reveals 10-point 'Punjab Model'

    ECB likely to limit England cricketer's involvement in Indian Premier League IPL 2022 following horrific Ashes 2021-22 defeat-ayh

    ECB likely to limit England cricketer's involvement in IPL 2022 following horrific Ashes 2021-22 defeat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon