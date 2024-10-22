Iraqi PM announces death of ISIS commander, eight senior ISIS leaders in southern Kirkuk operation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday announced that Islamic State's top commander for Iraq was killed in a military operation in the Hamrin Mountains in northeast Iraq.

Iraqi PM announces death of ISIS commander, eight senior ISIS leaders in southern Kirkuk operation shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday announced that Islamic State's top commander for Iraq was killed in a military operation in the Hamrin Mountains in northeast Iraq, according to Reuters. Iraqi security forces said they killed ISIS’ top leader in the country, alongside eight other “terrorists.”

Counterterrorism forces “killed nine terrorists, among them the so-called (ISIS) governor of Iraq,” the joint security command said in a statement, naming him as Jassim al-Mazrouei Abu Abdel Qader.

Also read: Nasrallah's 'secret' bunker uncovered: Israel claims it found $500 million in cash, gold in Beirut (WATCH)

"Iraqi security forces (ISF) conducted precision airstrikes in northeastern Iraq on Oct 14 that killed four members of the terrorist organization ISIS, including a senior leader," the statement said.

"The Iraqi-led strikes were conducted to disrupt and degrade ISIS attack networks in Iraq and were enabled by technical support and intelligence from coalition forces," it added.

ISIS's origins can be traced back to Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq. The militant organization launched a campaign of attacks against US troops and Iraq's Shiite Muslim community in an effort to destabilize the country after the US invaded and overthrew President Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The group became the Islamic State of Iraq after merging with other jihadist groups in 2006 and, in 2010, rebranded itself once again as ISIS under Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group took large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in the following years before being beaten back by various local and international forces. Baghdadi was killed during a US raid in Syria in 2019.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BRICS Summit Russia President Vladimir Putin makes PM Narendra Modi laugh during bilateral talks WATCH snt

'Relations so tight, no translation needed': Russia's Putin makes PM Modi laugh during bilateral talks (WATCH)

Israeli entrepreneur offers $100,000 reward for safe return of Gaza hostages, says 'do it today' (WATCH) snt

Israeli entrepreneur offers $100,000 reward for safe return of Gaza hostages, says 'do it today' (WATCH)

Nasrallah's 'secret' bunker uncovered: Israel claims it found $500 million in cash, gold in Beirut (WATCH) shk

Nasrallah's 'secret' bunker uncovered: Israel claims it found $500 million in cash, gold in Beirut (WATCH)

India Canada row: Jagmeet Singh's 'country first, party second' remarks sparks laughter in Parliament (WATCH) snt

India-Canada row: Jagmeet Singh's 'country first, party second' remarks sparks laughter in Parliament (WATCH)

McDonalds says 'we're golden' amidst Donald Trump's visit controversy gcw

McDonald's says 'we're golden' amidst Donald Trump's visit controversy

Recent Stories

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras ATG

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon