    ‘Important’ member: China rebuffs calls to expel Russia from the G20

    China has provided a level of diplomatic protection to Russia, which is increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, with its economy tied up by sanctions.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Beijing on Wednesday described Russia as an “important member” of the G20 after Washington raised the prospect of excluding Moscow from the group following its invasion of Ukraine. White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the US would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of 20 major economies following the invasion of Ukraine.

    “The G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin tells reporters. “Russia is an important member, and no member has the right to expel another country.”

    China has provided a level of diplomatic protection to Russia, which is increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, with its economy tied up by sanctions.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend this year’s G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Russia’s ambassador in Jakarta said Wednesday, per Reuters.

    “Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia ... the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional,” said Lyudmila Vorobyova, the Russian ambassador to Indonesia at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

    Vorobyova said Putin’s attendance would “depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, that is getting better.”

    Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Vorobyova said she hoped “that the Indonesian government will not give in to the horrible pressure that’s being applied not only to Indonesia, but so many other countries in the world by the West.”

    Indonesia currently holds the rotating chair of the G20. “G20 is not only a summit. G20 is a process. There are a lot of meetings that were held by Indonesia both online and offline and Russia is actively participating in these meetings,” Vorobyova added.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
