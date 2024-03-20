Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMF and Pakistan seal $1.1 Billion loan deal in high-stakes agreement, temporary relief for Islamabad

    The IMF and Pakistan strike a crucial $1.1 billion deal, marking a milestone in Pakistan's economic recovery efforts amidst a balance of payment crisis. This agreement underscores ongoing support from the IMF and signals continued collaboration to address economic vulnerabilities and implement vital reforms for sustained growth.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    In a crucial development for Pakistan's economic stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that it had successfully reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan. This agreement, once approved by the IMF's board, will pave the way for the disbursement of $1.1 billion to aid Pakistan's struggling economy, which has been grappling with a severe balance of payment crisis.

    The funds are part of a larger $3 billion rescue package that Pakistan secured last summer, playing a vital role in averting a sovereign debt default. This final tranche of the package underscores the ongoing support and partnership between Pakistan and the IMF in navigating economic challenges.

    According to the IMF statement, the agreement is contingent upon approval by the IMF's Executive Board, with the deal set to expire on April 11. While the precise timeline for board approval remains to be scheduled officially, Pakistani officials anticipate that the approval process will be concluded sometime in April.

    The recent agreement follows extensive discussions between the IMF mission and Pakistani authorities, focusing on reviewing the fiscal benchmarks set for the loan. The IMF acknowledged Pakistan's improved economic and financial position since the first review, attributing the progress to prudent policy management and increased inflows from multilateral and bilateral partners.

    However, the IMF cautioned that Pakistan still faces economic vulnerabilities, with modest growth expectations for the year and lingering inflation challenges. The lender emphasized the need for continued policy reforms to address these vulnerabilities effectively.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds experienced a rally following the news, reflecting investor confidence in the country's economic trajectory. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of increasing the tax base to secure future IMF support, underscoring the government's commitment to implementing necessary reforms.

    Looking ahead, discussions on a medium-term program are expected to commence in the coming months, signaling ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the IMF to strengthen the country's economic sustainability.

