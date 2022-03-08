'I'm here in Kyiv,' says Ukraine President Zelenskyy, discloses location on social media

The Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he is not hiding and not scared of anyone.

While revealing his location on social media, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is not hiding and not scared of anyone.

He shared a video and said, "Here's the evening, Kyiv. You know, we used to say, Monday is hard. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday."

Disclosing his location, he further wrote that he is staying in Kyiv on Bankova street. He added, "I am not hiding and not afraid of anyone."

The President of Ukraine also added, "Whatever it takes to win this patriotic war of ours."

"Today is the twelfth evening of our struggle," President Zelenskyy said in the video, sitting at his desk near the Ukrainian flag. He asserted that they had all arrived on the scene. He said he was in Kyiv and accompanied by his team.

He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian armed forces for their service during the war against Russia and reiterated his belief that Ukraine would triumph.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24. Hundreds of missile and artillery attacks on cities and other targets have been launched by Russia's military across the country.

Following the UN human rights office, at least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed since the fighting began, but the actual number is likely much higher. In the meantime, over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine, resulting in a massive refugee crisis.

While Putin has claimed that the military operation is intended to protect Ukraine's Russian-speaking communities from persecution and prevent the US from using Ukraine to threaten Russia, the West has dismissed his justification as "a baseless pretext for war."

Over the last ten days, the US-led Nato has provided arms to Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on Russia to persuade Moscow to halt its offensive.

