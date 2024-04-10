Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How 'groped' female nude statues in Germany highlight visible reality of sexual harassment (WATCH)

    A women's rights organization in Germany is raising awareness about the lasting impact of sexual harassment by showcasing bronze statues of nude women.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    A women's rights organization in Germany is raising awareness about the lasting impact of sexual harassment by showcasing bronze statues of nude women. Over the years, the breasts of these statues have visibly lightened due to frequent touching. The organization, Terre des Femmes, has placed large white placards behind three such statues, bearing the slogan 'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark', as part of their campaign "Unsilence the violence". This initiative aims to shed light on the pervasive nature of sexual harassment that women face daily.

    According to the group, statistics show that two out of three women experience sexual harassment at some point in their lives, as depicted by these statues. The placards are positioned behind the Juliet Capulet statue in Munich's Marienplatz, the "Youth" statue in Bremen's Hoetgerhof, and in front of the "Frau Rhein" statue, part of the Neptune fountain in central Berlin. The lightened areas on the bronze nude women's breasts serve as a stark reminder of where they are frequently touched.

    "Sexual harassment is a problem that is far too often trivialized or ignored," Sina Tonk of Terre des Femmes said in a press release. "We must work together to ensure that the voices of victims are heard and that perpetrators are held accountable," she added. 

    According to the group, photographs of the installations vividly demonstrate that the exposed breasts of the female statues exhibit a significantly brighter sheen compared to the rest of the sculpture, a consequence of being "frequently touched."

    Terre des Femmes remarked that the three statues serve as visible reminders of the decades of harassment endured by passersby. The organization emphasized that such acts leave a lasting mark, akin to the impact experienced by survivors of sexualized violence.

    In a press statement, Terre des Femmes mentioned that individuals passing by these statues could scan the QR code on the placards to listen to brief recordings conveying the statues' voices speaking out against assault. However, the group's spokesperson noted that these posters had been removed due to permit issues.

    Over the span of 40 years, Terre des Femmes has been actively campaigning against human rights violations targeting girls and women, combating gender-specific discrimination, and advocating for women's rights.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 1:20 PM IST
