HMPV scare: Beijing calls flu a 'winter occurrence', says it's safe to travel to China

China claims this year's winter respiratory illnesses are less severe than last year's and assures international visitors of safety. Despite social media reports of overflowing hospitals, the Chinese government insists the situation is under control, echoing health experts who say such outbreaks are typical during winter.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere. The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.

"I can guarantee you that the health of Chinese nationals and visitors to China is a priority for the Chinese government. China is a safe place to visit," she declared.

A number of social media videos depict hospitals overflowing with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) victims. Other nations, including India and Indonesia, have been hearing about a widespread flu pandemic in China. Health experts, however, insist that the outbreak happens every year in the winter. The previous several months have seen extremely low temperatures in China. The Foreign Ministry also referred to guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China regarding the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in the winter.

How did India react to flu reports?

On Friday, Dr Atul Goyal, Director-General of Health Services (DGHS), provided information about the outbreak of the Metapneumovirus in China, saying that while it is serious, there is no need for panic. "We do not believe that this is a cause for major concern, as this is a normal respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms or, in some cases, flu-like symptoms, especially in older individuals and children under one-year-old," said Dr. Goyal.

"Our hospitals and institutes are equipped with enough beds and oxygen to address the rise in respiratory virus infections that occurs during the colder months. Since there is no particular medicine for this virus, no particular antiviral medications are needed," he continued.

