Here's why naked people were seen riding bicycles on Mexico streets

A protest for safe cycling erupted in Mexico City, with people pedalling and marching nude along some of the city's busiest arteries on Saturday. The World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) is being held for the first time in two years, after prior editions were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic. Protesters assembled at the Revolution Monument and cycled 17 kilometres (10.5 miles) through the old centre and Pase de la Reforma boulevard.

Protest organisers claim that, despite the local government's encouragement of bicycle use for numerous years, there is still a lack of a significant awareness campaign surrounding pedestrian and biker safety.

Nudity, according to WNBR member Fabian Conejo, is an allusion for their vulnerability on the streets as they ride alongside vehicles, trucks, and buses. Another participant, Omar Ramirez, stated that it is largely about making people look and raising safety awareness.

However, it is a global project that has taken place in places such as London in the United Kingdom and Vancouver in Canada, among others.

All of the photos were taken with the slogans "Now you can see me" and "Naked before the traffic," and the cyclists urged that their freedom to circulate in the city be recognised, after the fatalities caused by the irresponsibility of certain motorists.

The organising organisations stated on social media that the event aims "to protest and raise awareness of the over-dependence on oil, the indiscriminate use of the vehicle as a source of pollution and conflicts, traffic congestion, and major ecological harm."

