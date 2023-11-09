BREAKING: Head of LeT recruitment cell between 2018-2020 Akram Ghazi shot dead in Pakistan's Bajaur

Former Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Akram Khan, known by his alias Akram Ghazi, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bajaur, Pakistan, on Thursday.

Former Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Akram Khan, known by his alias Akram Ghazi, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bajaur, Pakistan, on Thursday. Akram Ghazi, who had previously led the LeT recruitment cell from 2018 to 2020, was known for his anti-India speeches in Pakistan.

Akram Ghazi, a well-known figure within LeT, had reportedly been involved in extremist activities for an extended period. He had led the LeT recruitment cell, a crucial division responsible for identifying and recruiting individuals sympathetic to the extremist cause.

LeT, an internationally banned militant organization, has been linked to numerous acts of violence and terrorism over the years, making Ghazi's role within the group significant.

Details about the attack on Akram Ghazi remain sketchy, with unidentified assailants opening fire and fatally wounding him in Bajaur. The circumstances surrounding the attack are yet to be fully disclosed.

Bajaur, located in Pakistan's northwest region along the border with Afghanistan, has witnessed a complex security landscape. The area has been a stronghold for various extremist groups, including the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.