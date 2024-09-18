Have sex during work breaks: THIS country proposed a unique solution to boost population

To combat a declining birth rate, Russia's health minister has encouraged citizens to engage in sexual activity during work breaks. This controversial suggestion comes as Russia's fertility rate has plummeted, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Dr. Yevgeny Shestopalov, the health minister, suggested that coworkers utilise their lunch and coffee breaks to engage in sexual activity with one another. Shestopalov made his remarks when Russia's fertility rate dropped dramatically from 2.1 to about 1.5 births per woman. Since the war with Ukraine, this issue has gotten worse as more and more young Russians are leaving the nation.

Shestopalov stated that despite their hectic work schedules, individuals shouldn't stop having children. According to a Metro story, he stated that, given the fast-paced nature of modern life, workplace breaks may be utilised for having romantic connections. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has previously said that the country's primary priority is to safeguard its citizens.

It is noteworthy that Russia's birth rate has lately dropped to its lowest point since 1999. With an 18% rise in fatalities, partially attributable to the conflict in Ukraine, the situation has gotten worse. The Kremlin has increased birth rates through a number of initiatives. These include putting up a strategy to encourage companies to support female employees in starting families and providing free fertility testing to women in Moscow between the ages of 18 and 40.

They're providing young women under 24 a substantial financial reward, about 1.02 lakh rubles (which roughly translates to Rs 9.40 lakh), for having their first baby.

Furthermore, there have been restrictions on access to abortion facilities. In an effort to prevent spouses from divorcing, the cost of divorce has gone significantly. Anna Kuznetsova, a lawmaker from Russia, has also argued that women should begin having children at the age of 19 or 20 in order to expand their families.



