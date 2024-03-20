Global e-waste can form bumper-to-bumper traffic jam spanning the equator: Report

Tackling the e-waste epidemic requires concerted efforts from policymakers, industry stakeholders, and consumers alike. With proactive measures and collective action, the adverse impacts of e-waste can be mitigated, the UN report says

A damning United Nations report has revealed that the proliferation of electronic waste (e-waste) presents a looming environmental crisis. Released on Wednesday, the report underscores the alarming surge in e-waste production, outpacing recycling efforts and posing significant health and environmental risks.

Explosive Growth in E-Waste

The UN report reveals a staggering increase in e-waste generation, surpassing recycling rates by fivefold. In 2022, a whopping 136.6 billion pounds of e-waste were generated globally, equivalent to forming a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam spanning the equator with trucks filled to capacity. However, only a meagre 22% of this waste was collected and recycled, exacerbating concerns over waste management.

Continued Escalation

The trajectory of e-waste production shows no signs of abating, with an additional 5.7 billion pounds forecasted annually. Concurrently, recycling rates are projected to decline, plummeting from 22.3% in 2022 to an estimated 20% by 2030. This concerning trend amplifies the urgency for decisive action to curb e-waste proliferation.

Health and Environmental Hazards

E-waste poses grave health and environmental hazards due to its toxic components, including mercury and flame retardants. Improper disposal can result in air and water contamination, endangering both ecosystems and human health. Moreover, the transboundary movement of e-waste exacerbates regulatory challenges and perpetuates illegal trafficking practices.

Policy Imperatives

Effective management of e-waste necessitates robust policy frameworks at the national and international levels. While the Basel Convention sets guidelines for e-waste exports, enforcement remains lax, facilitating illicit shipments. The report underscores the imperative for nations to enact comprehensive e-waste policies, with only 81 out of 193 countries having implemented such measures to date.

Environmental Benefits of Recycling

Recycling e-waste not only mitigates pollution but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Extracting rare materials from e-waste can circumvent the need for environmentally harmful mining practices. Moreover, recycling certain electronic components, such as refrigerators and air conditioning systems, curtails the release of ozone-depleting chemicals, mitigating climate change impacts.

Call to Action

The UN report issues a clarion call for immediate action to address the burgeoning e-waste crisis. It emphasizes the need for investment in recycling infrastructure, promotion of repair and reuse initiatives, capacity building, and stringent measures to combat illegal e-waste trade. By heeding these recommendations, nations can avert a looming environmental catastrophe and foster sustainable waste management practices.