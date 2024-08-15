From 610 kg to 63 kg: How world's heaviest man lost over 500 kg with help of former Saudi King (WATCH)

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, once the heaviest man alive, has undergone a dramatic and life-altering transformation over the past decade, thanks to a humanitarian intervention by Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah.

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, once the heaviest man alive, has undergone a dramatic and life-altering transformation over the past decade, thanks to a humanitarian intervention by Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah. Shaari, who at his peak weighed an astonishing 610 kilograms, has shed an impressive 542 kilograms, marking a significant milestone in his journey towards health and recovery.

In 2013, Shaari's extreme condition captured the attention of King Abdullah, who was deeply moved by the young man's plight. At that time, Shaari, a teenager, was bedridden and reliant on his family and friends for every basic need due to his severe obesity. His immobility placed him at the brink of losing his life.

In response to Shaari's dire situation, King Abdullah orchestrated an unprecedented medical intervention. A team of 30 medical professionals was assembled to manage Shaari's care, which involved transporting him from his home in Jazan, located in southern Saudi Arabia, to King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh. The operation required the use of a forklift and a specially designed bed to accommodate Shaari's size.

Upon arrival in Riyadh, Shaari underwent a series of extensive treatments, including gastric bypass surgery, a tailored diet, and a rigorous exercise regimen. Within just six months, he had lost nearly half of his body weight, a testament to the effectiveness of the comprehensive care and physiotherapy provided by his medical team.

To further aid Shaari's mobility, a custom-made wheelchair was constructed, enabling him to engage in physical therapy. Despite these advancements, Shaari continues to require mechanical assistance to sit up. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic, often seen smiling and flashing a victory sign in photos published after his surgery, earning him the endearing nickname "the smiling man" from the medical staff.

By the end of last year, the 33-year-old Shaari's weight had been reduced to just 63.5 kilograms. While this transformation is a medical marvel, it has necessitated multiple surgeries to remove excess skin, ensuring his long-term health and well-being.

Latest Videos