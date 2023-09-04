Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate

    French authorities have started enforcing a ban on the abaya Muslim dress in schools, citing concerns about secularism and religious affiliation and sparking debate on civil liberties.

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 9:23 PM IST

    French authorities have begun implementing a recently announced ban on the abaya, a Muslim dress for women, in schools as over 500 educational institutions come under scrutiny on the first day of the school year. The government's decision to ban the abaya in schools is based on concerns that it violates secularism in education, similar to the ban on Muslim headscarves, which are considered displays of religious affiliation. While the ban has received support from the political right, it has faced opposition from the hard-left, who view it as a threat to civil liberties.

    Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne visited a school in northern France and reported that things were going smoothly on the first day of the ban's implementation. However, she mentioned that in some schools, girls had arrived wearing abayas. Some of these girls agreed to remove the abayas, while others will have discussions with educators to understand and comply with the law.

    "Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment, we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule," said Borne.

    "Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied," she added.

    Critics on the hard-left have accused President Emmanuel Macron's government of attempting to compete with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and shifting towards right-wing policies with the abaya ban.

    Education Minister Gabriel Attal stated that authorities had identified 513 schools that could potentially be affected by the abaya ban at the start of the school year. France has approximately 45,000 schools, with 12 million students returning to school on this day. He emphasized that he did not support imposing a ban on parents wearing religious clothing when accompanying their children on school outings.

    To address concerns about school uniforms, some leading figures on the right have called on the government to introduce uniforms in state schools. Attal mentioned that a uniform trial would be announced in the autumn, although he expressed reservations about it being a complete solution to all school-related issues.

    France had previously introduced a law in March 2004 that banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools. This law encompassed items like large crosses, Jewish kippas, and Islamic headscarves. However, abayas, which are long, loose-fitting garments worn for modesty in accordance with Islamic beliefs, had not faced an outright ban until now.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 9:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts snt

    WATCH: Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks snt

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks

    What would an ancient Egyptian mummy have smelled like? Scientists recreate 'scent of eternity' snt

    What would an ancient Egyptian mummy have smelled like? Scientists recreate 'scent of eternity'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details AJR

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Light humor ahead of G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov teases Sergei Lavrov as 'womaniser' vkp

    Light humor ahead of G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov teases Sergei Lavrov as 'womaniser'

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts snt

    WATCH: Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World ATG EAI

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin vma eai

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes ATG EAI

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon