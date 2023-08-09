Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fatal mishap: Italian cheesemaker dies after being crushed by thousands of cheese wheels

    Tragedy strikes as Giacomo Chiapparini, a cheese factory owner from Italy, loses his life in a devastating accident involving collapsing cheese wheels, raising questions about safety and structural integrity.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Italy as a 74-year-old man, Giacomo Chiapparini, met a tragic end when a mishap involving thousands of cheese wheels occurred. The owner of a cheese factory, Chiapparini, was fatally crushed under a cascade of cheese wheels after a shelving unit collapsed in his warehouse located in the northern Lombardy region. Firefighter Antonio Dusi from Bergamo shared that the incident occurred on Sunday and resulted in a domino effect, toppling numerous wheels and burying Chiapparini under the weight of his beloved product.

    A Grueling Search for Answers

    In a painstaking effort, officials embarked on a laborious task of manually moving the massive cheese wheels and dismantling the shelves to recover Chiapparini's body. The intricate operation spanned around 12 hours before finally locating him amidst the fallen cheese wheels. The identification of the unfortunate victim was confirmed by his family, who reside and operate within the cheese factory. As the community mourns the loss, Chiapparini's funeral is slated to take place on Thursday.

    A Cheese Empire Marred by Tragedy

    The ill-fated incident occurred within the confines of a warehouse situated in Romano di Lombardia, a small town near Bergamo. The storage facility housed an astonishing 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano, a renowned hard cheese akin to Parmesan and highly cherished across Italy. Chiapparini's routine check on the maturing cheese wheels proved catastrophic as the towering metal shelving, reaching heights of 10 meters (33 feet), gave way, resulting in the harrowing accident.

    The Legacy of a Cheese Enthusiast

    Reports shed light on the remarkable output of Chiapparini's cheese factory, churning out more than 15,000 wheels annually, translating to approximately 50 Grana Padano wheels daily. While mechanical failure or natural wear and tear appear to be potential factors behind the shelving collapse, the precise trigger for the initial failure remains unclear. The incident raises questions about the structural integrity of the shelving and the safety measures in place.

    As Italy grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate event, the country mourns the loss of a cheese aficionado whose passion for his craft led to the creation of a cheese empire that captivated palates across the nation.

