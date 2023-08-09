Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fascinating tale of 'Tuna Tyler': US man wears tuna fish juice as cologne, eats 15 cans a week - WATCH

    Explore the extraordinary story of 'Tuna Tyler,' a man from the US with an intense addiction to smelling and consuming canned tuna, shedding light on unique human behavior and fascination.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    In a remarkable revelation, a man from the United States has openly confessed to an incredibly intense addiction - an obsession that centers around the act of smelling, consuming, and even sipping from cans of tuna. This unprecedented fixation has driven him to consume an astonishing 15 cans of tuna every week. Affectionately known as 'Tuna Tyler,' he hails from Lawrence, Kansas, and has gained widespread attention after appearing on an episode of the TLC network's television program "My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?" Here, he delved into the depths of his unconventional infatuation with canned fish.

    An Unconventional Obsession Unveiled

    Tuna Tyler's profound fixation with canned tuna has led him to take extraordinary measures, even resorting to using the fish's juice as a form of cologne. In an interview with The New York Post Tyler said, "I love smelling tuna every day, all the time, all night, any day, every day." This startling revelation reflects the extent to which his unusual obsession has taken hold of his daily life.

    From Childhood Quirks to Peculiar Addictions

    Tyler's unique connection with fish traces back to his childhood. His mother, Ursula, shared that Tyler's affinity for fish was evident even at a young age. Instead of the conventional treats, Tyler was drawn to fish-based goodies during Easter celebrations. Ursula recalled, "He's always liked fish. When he was little and most kids during Easter want chocolate in their baskets and things like that, he didn't eat the chocolate, so we put tuna and cans of sardines because he liked that." Little did she know that this seemingly innocent inclination would evolve into a full-fledged addiction.

    "I didn't think it would turn into, you know, where he was smelling it and keeping it and being addicted to it now," his mother added.

    A Candid Glimpse into the Unusual Ritual

    A video excerpt from the TV show, shared on YouTube, provides a candid glimpse into Tyler's unusual ritual. Seated at a coffee shop, he retrieves a small can of tuna and a can opener from his pocket. Stealthily glancing around, Tyler cautiously opens the can, savoring the aroma with deep inhalations. The scene takes an unexpected turn as a woman approaches with a steaming cup of coffee. Undeterred, Tyler opts to relish the scent of tuna once more, capturing the attention and intrigue of the coffee shop patrons.

    The Man Behind the Name

    Tyler proudly refers to himself as 'Tuna Tyler,' embracing his unique identity. Despite the potential oddity that his tuna-smelling escapades may evoke in others, Tyler remains unapologetic. "They call me Tuna Tyler, and I'm addicted to smelling tuna. When people see me smelling tuna out in public, you know, they might think it's a little bit different, for sure. It might look weird to other people, but to me, I think it's perfectly fine," he candidly expressed.

    A Journey into the Unprecedented

    Tyler's story sheds light on the remarkable, and at times confounding, intricacies of human behavior. His exceptional connection with tuna has catapulted him into the spotlight, drawing attention to the depths of human fascination and addiction. As the world learns about 'Tuna Tyler,' his peculiar journey highlights the unique and often uncharted territories of the human psyche.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
