Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE

The Israel-Hamas conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides. The Israeli military on Tuesday announced the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory around the Gaza Strip. This revelation comes as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. Many videos and pictures from Israel and Gaza of the conflict are widely shared on social media. The reality is that it includes old footage and even videos and images that are not from Israel or Gaza.

As per reports, Hamas used several routes to bypass the massive barbed wire fence between Israel and Gaza. Some videos and pictures have gone viral on the internet to confirm this.

There were reports that Hamas fighters had launched an attack on a concert in Israel. After this, a video went viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, 'Consider attending a concert when Hamas' parachutes arrive' on October 9, 2023.

FACT:

The reality is that the video circulating now has nothing to do with the current Hamas-Israeli conflict. Various international media indicate that this is a video from Cairo, Egypt. This has been reported by the leading news agency, the Associated Press. The video was not only uploaded on Instagram but also on TikTok. The video began circulating long before the current Israel-Hamas conflict began. The video shows people parachuting onto a football court, not during a concert. Moreover, when several people are parachuting down, people are seen eagerly running towards them instead of being scared, which confirms the propaganda is fake.



