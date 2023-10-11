Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE

    The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, 'Consider attending a concert when Hamas' parachutes arrive' on October 9, 2023.

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    The Israel-Hamas conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides. The Israeli military on Tuesday announced the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory around the Gaza Strip. This revelation comes as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. Many videos and pictures from Israel and Gaza of the conflict are widely shared on social media. The reality is that it includes old footage and even videos and images that are not from Israel or Gaza.

    As per reports, Hamas used several routes to bypass the massive barbed wire fence between Israel and Gaza. Some videos and pictures have gone viral on the internet to confirm this.

    There were reports that Hamas fighters had launched an attack on a concert in Israel. After this, a video went viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, 'Consider attending a concert when Hamas' parachutes arrive' on October 9, 2023.

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn

    FACT:

    The reality is that the video circulating now has nothing to do with the current Hamas-Israeli conflict. Various international media indicate that this is a video from Cairo, Egypt. This has been reported by the leading news agency, the Associated Press.   The video was not only uploaded on Instagram but also on TikTok. The video began circulating long before the current Israel-Hamas conflict began. The video shows people parachuting onto a football court, not during a concert. Moreover, when several people are parachuting down, people are seen eagerly running towards them instead of being scared, which confirms the propaganda is fake.

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn


     

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel Palestine War Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza Israeli Ambassor to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely

    Israel-Palestine War: 'Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza'

    Heroine of Israel 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict snt

    'Heroine of Israel': 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014 snt

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses unwilling to return due to job security concerns anr

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses wary of losing jobs amid financial struggles

    Recent Stories

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy RBA EAI

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react RKK

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react

    WATCH Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video snt

    WATCH: Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon