Ethel Kennedy, activist and widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies aged 96

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, following complications from a stroke she suffered on 3 October. The Kennedy family confirmed her death through a heartfelt statement. Kennedy, who was a symbol of resilience after her husband's assassination in 1968, devoted her life to social causes and preserving the family legacy, while raising their 11 children.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, her grandson, Joe Kennedy III, expressed the family’s sorrow, writing, "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week."

Ethel Kennedy was born in 1928, and after marrying Robert F. Kennedy, the couple became prominent figures in American political life. Following her husband's assassination, she took on the monumental task of raising their large family while maintaining her dedication to civil rights and social justice. Her children, Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr, David, Courtney, Michael, Kerry, Christopher, Max, Douglas, and Rory, were raised under her steady guidance, and many have followed in their parents' footsteps, contributing to public service and activism.

Ethel was one of the last remaining members of the Kennedy family’s storied generation, which included her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Kennedy family, which has played a central role in U.S. political history for over half a century.

In her later years, Ethel Kennedy remained a key figure in the extended Kennedy clan, staying involved in family affairs and continuing to champion human rights causes. According to a family statement, Kennedy had enjoyed a wonderful summer, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. "Every day she enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well," the statement read.

Despite her declining health in recent years, Kennedy maintained a close connection with her family and continued to live life to the fullest. Her death, although expected due to her stroke, has left a void in the hearts of those who loved her.

Ethel Kennedy’s life was defined not only by personal tragedy but also by her unyielding commitment to social causes. After her husband’s assassination, she helped establish the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights, ensuring that his work on behalf of the poor, minorities, and the disenfranchised would continue.

Her children have carried on the Kennedy family’s tradition of public service, with many of them becoming involved in politics, law, and activism. Her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently running for president, adding yet another chapter to the family’s long political history.

