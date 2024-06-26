Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH)

Sergei is seen in purple pants and a white shirt. Sergei has captioned the video, “You know what I find the funniest? That I love you more than money.” Take a look at the viral video here.

While some people spend every dime carefully, others are wealthy enough to splurge. Some people put forth a lot of effort to earn their two square meals a day, while others are too wealthy and squander their money carelessly. It's astonishing to see the ridiculous things these wealthy individuals would do to show their wealth.

One such video is going viral on social media, in which a billionaire man not only arranges a helicopter trip for his girlfriend to meet him, but also keeps bundles of notes on the floor, instead of a red carpet to receive her. Upon witnessing that amount of money, anyone would be taken aback. However, this woman is flaunting it by strolling on it like a queen.

Sergei Kosenko is the man behind this, who shares his life on Instagram under the name Mr Thank You. He posted a video of himself and his girlfriend not too long ago. This viral video shows his girlfriend, who thinks of herself as a queen, getting down from a crimson helicopter. Sergei gets down from the helicopter holding his girlfriend’s hand; then she walks ahead on the bundle of notes.

The girl is wearing dark glasses and a black clothes. Sergei is dressed in a white shirt and purple trousers. Sergei has captioned the video, “You know what I find the funniest? That I love you more than money.”

More than 49 lakh people have watched this video to date, and over 1 lakh fifteen thousand have loved it. It has also been shared widely. There are more than 3,200 comments on the video. You must be wondering how Sergei makes so much money and what he does. According to reports, he owns a real estate company in Dubai and his net worth is $500 million, and he owns additional enterprises. He makes a good living from social media as well. Additionally, Sergei has a kid, with whom he frequently exchanges images and videos.



