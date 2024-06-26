Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH)

     Sergei is seen in purple pants and a white shirt. Sergei has captioned the video, “You know what I find the funniest? That I love you more than money.” Take a look at the viral video here.

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    While some people spend every dime carefully, others are wealthy enough to splurge. Some people put forth a lot of effort to earn their two square meals a day, while others are too wealthy and squander their money carelessly. It's astonishing to see the ridiculous things these wealthy individuals would do to show their wealth.

    One such video is going viral on social media, in which a billionaire man not only arranges a helicopter trip for his girlfriend to meet him, but also keeps bundles of notes on the floor, instead of a red carpet to receive her. Upon witnessing that amount of money, anyone would be taken aback. However, this woman is flaunting it by strolling on it like a queen.

    Sergei Kosenko is the man behind this, who shares his life on Instagram under the name Mr Thank You.  He posted a video of himself and his girlfriend not too long ago. This viral video shows his girlfriend, who thinks of herself as a queen, getting down from a crimson helicopter.  Sergei gets down from the helicopter holding his girlfriend’s hand; then she walks ahead on the bundle of notes.

    The girl is wearing dark glasses and a black clothes. Sergei is dressed in a white shirt and purple trousers.  Sergei has captioned the video, “You know what I find the funniest? That I love you more than money.”

    More than 49 lakh people have watched this video to date, and over 1 lakh fifteen thousand have loved it. It has also been shared widely. There are more than 3,200 comments on the video. You must be wondering how Sergei makes so much money and what he does. According to reports, he owns a real estate company in Dubai and his net worth is $500 million, and he owns additional enterprises. He makes a good living from social media as well. Additionally, Sergei has a kid, with whom he frequently exchanges images and videos.
     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patient remains awake during surgery watches his own kidney transplant says it was pretty cool gcw

    Patient remains awake during surgery, watches his own kidney transplant, says it was ‘pretty cool’

    Indian American man dies after being punched in face in Oklahoma, suspect arrested watch attack video gcw

    Indian-American man dies after being punched in face in Oklahoma, suspect arrested

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia's former defence minister, military chief of staff over Ukraine attacks snt

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia's former defence minister, military chief of staff over Ukraine attacks

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    China Change 6 lunar probe returns to Earth with world's first samples from moon's far side (WATCH) snt

    China's Chang'e 6 lunar probe returns to Earth with world's first samples from moon's far side (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru power cut continues: Several areas to face electricity outage today, tomorrow; read this vkp

    Bengaluru power cut continues: Several areas to face electricity outage today, tomorrow; read this

    Suresh Gopi birthday: Know his net worth, acting career and more AJR

    Suresh Gopi birthday: Know his net worth, acting career and more

    SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked RKK

    SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 26 2024: Price of 8 gm gold again drops; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 26: Price of 8 gm gold again drops; Check

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him vkp

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon