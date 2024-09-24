Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, a National People's Power MP and notable academic, has been sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, making her the third woman to hold this position in the country's history. Her appointment was made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Colombo: National People's Power (NPP) MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, a distinguished academic, rights activist, and university lecturer has been sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. She was appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Tuesday (Sep 24). Accordingly, she became the third female Prime Minister in Sri Lankan history.

She was sworn in as the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Technology, Health, and Investments.

Amarasuriya has been serving as a National List Member of Parliament for the National People's Power since 2020. In addition to her political role, she has worked as a senior lecturer in the Department of Social Studies at the Open University of Sri Lanka. Ideologically positioned on the centre-left within her party, she identifies as a Liberal. Harini is widely recognized for her research on critical issues such as youth unemployment, gender inequality, child protection, and the inefficiencies in Sri Lanka's education system.

Meanwhile, India was the first to congratulate Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), upon his election as the new President of Sri Lanka. High Commissioner Santhosh Jha personally conveyed India's congratulations during a meeting with the newly elected Sri Lankan President, confirming India's message of support and goodwill.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a prominent left-wing leader, made history with a resounding victory in the Sri Lankan presidential election, securing over 50% of the vote. He becomes the ninth President of Sri Lanka. Anura, the leader of the Marxist-Leninist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), surpassed opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who finished second, and current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who came in third. Anura garnered 51% of the total votes cast. His father was a farmer and laborer from the Anuradhapura district in northern-central Sri Lanka. Anura began his political journey as a student leader in the 1990s, winning his first parliamentary seat in 2000. He served as a cabinet minister in President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga's government but resigned a year later. More recently, he held the role of Chief Whip in the opposition.



