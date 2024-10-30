Diwali 2024: US envoy Eric Garcetti grooves to 'Tauba Tauba' during celebrations (WATCH)

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the Bollywood song "Tauba Tauba" at the US embassy's Diwali celebrations. This follows his performance of "Chaiyya Chaiyya" last year, and coincides with Diwali events at the White House honoring Indian Americans.

Diwali 2024: US envoy Eric Garcetti grooves to 'Tauba Tauba' during celebrations (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

At the US embassy's Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, delighted guests by performing a dance to the well-known Bollywood song "Tauba Tauba" from the movie "Bad Newz," which stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. In a video shared on social media, Garcetti, 53, sported a brown kurta and stylish shades while dancing to the chartbuster.

This isn’t the first time Garcetti has taken to the dance floor during Diwali festivities.  He delighted guests last year with a spirited rendition of the classic song "Chaiyya Chaiyya," which was first published in 1998 and featured Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.

In addition to the embassy festivities, the White House held a Diwali ceremony to honor the significant contributions made by Indian Americans to the US-India relationship. In his support of the event, Ambassador Garcetti emphasized the significance of Diwali and the vital role played by Indian Americans.

He posted on X, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.”

This year marks Joe and Jill Biden's final Diwali celebration at the White House as President and First Lady. The official White House account shared images from the festivities, captioning, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.”
 

More than 600 distinguished Indian Americans attended US President Joe Biden's Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, according to news agency PTI. It has been a privilege for me as President to throw the largest Diwali receptions at the White House in history. It has a lot of meaning for me. Speaking to Indian American legislators, politicians, and business leaders from all around the nation, the US president stated, "South Asian Americans have been important members of my staff as Senator, Vice President, and President."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Britain King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru whitefield yoga and meditation vkp

Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Karachi restaurant turns into battleground as two families clash over chair during meal; WATCH viral video shk

Karachi restaurant turns into battleground as two families clash over chair during meal; WATCH viral video

Devastating storms hit Spain: Several dead as flash floods sweep cars, crops and more; WATCH dramatic videos snt

Devastating storms hit Spain: At least 13 dead as flash floods sweep cars, crops & more; WATCH dramatic videos

Elon Musk buys $35 million mansion in Texas for his 11 children and their mothers: Report gcw

Elon Musk buys $35 million mansion in Texas for his 11 children and their mothers: Report

As crisis deepens, Bangladeshi journalist Mahmudur Rahman demands ban on ISCON, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

As crisis deepens, Bangladeshi journalist Mahmudur Rahman demands ban on ISKCON, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines RTM

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home RTM

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon