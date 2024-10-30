Diwali 2024: US envoy Eric Garcetti grooves to 'Tauba Tauba' during celebrations (WATCH)

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the Bollywood song "Tauba Tauba" at the US embassy's Diwali celebrations. This follows his performance of "Chaiyya Chaiyya" last year, and coincides with Diwali events at the White House honoring Indian Americans.

At the US embassy's Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, delighted guests by performing a dance to the well-known Bollywood song "Tauba Tauba" from the movie "Bad Newz," which stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. In a video shared on social media, Garcetti, 53, sported a brown kurta and stylish shades while dancing to the chartbuster.

This isn’t the first time Garcetti has taken to the dance floor during Diwali festivities. He delighted guests last year with a spirited rendition of the classic song "Chaiyya Chaiyya," which was first published in 1998 and featured Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.

In addition to the embassy festivities, the White House held a Diwali ceremony to honor the significant contributions made by Indian Americans to the US-India relationship. In his support of the event, Ambassador Garcetti emphasized the significance of Diwali and the vital role played by Indian Americans.

He posted on X, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.”

This year marks Joe and Jill Biden's final Diwali celebration at the White House as President and First Lady. The official White House account shared images from the festivities, captioning, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.”



More than 600 distinguished Indian Americans attended US President Joe Biden's Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, according to news agency PTI. It has been a privilege for me as President to throw the largest Diwali receptions at the White House in history. It has a lot of meaning for me. Speaking to Indian American legislators, politicians, and business leaders from all around the nation, the US president stated, "South Asian Americans have been important members of my staff as Senator, Vice President, and President."

