Despite Kremlin's promise, Russia investigating criminal case against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

According to the Russian media, Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is still being investigated by authorities despite Kremlin's promise to drop all charges against him after weekend mutiny.

The Kommersant daily and Russia's three major news agencies reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources, that Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny case in Russia is still active and under investigation. After Prigozhin claimed that his Wagner Group fighters had taken control of the southern city of Rostov and were travelling to Moscow on what he claimed was a "march for justice" intended to unseat dishonest and inept Russian commanders, President Vladimir Putin vowed to put an end to what he called a treasonous mutiny.

Also read: WATCH: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu seen for first time after Wagner mutiny in Ukraine

The situation was resolved late on Saturday thanks to a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to the Kremlin, in which Prigozhin's criminal prosecution would be cancelled and he would relocate to Belarus. The Kremlin declared that his forces would return to their bases and would not be prosecuted.

However, the Federal Security Service (FSB) continued its probe as part of the case, according to a Monday report in Russia's Kommersant daily. According to an unnamed source referenced in the article, the case could not have been resolved in time. The criminal case against Prigozhin is still pending, according to reports from the three major Russian news organisations, TASS, RIA, and Interfax.

Also read: Exiled Wagner boss Prigozhin 'could attack Kyiv from Belarus', warns top British General (WATCH)

"The criminal case against Prigozhin has not stopped," TASS cited a source close to the prosecutor's office as saying. "The investigation is ongoing."

According to Russian legislation, this offence carries a 12-to-20-year prison sentence.

Prigozhin denied being the leader of a mutiny. He has not been seen in public since leaving Rostov late on Saturday and has not commented on the accord.

Insurrection was started on Friday by Prigozhin, a former close confidant of Putin whose Wagner Group has been at the forefront of much of the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that the Russian military had killed three of his men in an air strike. The Defence Ministry denied his claim.

Also read: 'Last chapter in Putin's book of failure': US says mutiny in Russia reveals cracks in his rule (WATCH)