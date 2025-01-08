'Deeply hurtful & entirely untrue': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies sister's sexual abuse allegations; read post

In a shocking turn of events, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has issued a public statement addressing allegations made by his sister, Ann Altman, who has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her over a period of years.

In a shocking turn of events, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has issued a public statement addressing allegations made by his sister, Ann Altman, who has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her over a period of years. The allegations, which Ann claims occurred between 1997 and 2006, have been reported by CNBC and have sparked widespread attention.

Altman’s statement, released via his account on X (formerly Twitter), is a joint declaration from him, his mother, and his brother. The family categorically denies the allegations, expressing concern for Ann’s mental health and calling her claims “deeply hurtful and entirely untrue.”

“Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult. We know many families facing similar struggles understand this well,” reads the first few lines of the statement.

The Altman family claims they have made numerous efforts to support Ann over the years, including covering her bills, assisting with rent, helping her find employment, securing medical assistance, and even offering to purchase her a home. Despite these efforts, they allege that Ann has repeatedly demanded more financial assistance from the family.

“Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us. In this vein, Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam. We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this,” the statement further reads.

Evolving allegations

According to the statement, Ann’s accusations have escalated over time. The family notes that she has previously accused them of withholding their late father’s 401(k) funds, hacking her Wi-Fi, and “shadowbanning” her from platforms like ChatGPT and Twitter. The family categorizes these allegations, along with the sexual abuse claims, as part of a troubling pattern.

“The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (she has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18,” the statement reads.

The family maintains that the claims are “utterly untrue” and describes the situation as “immensely painful” for all involved. “It is especially gut-wrenching when she refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help,” they add.

The lawsuit filed by Ann Altman alleges that the abuse caused her “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression,” effects that she claims persist to this day. This marks the first time Ann has brought her allegations to court, although she previously made similar claims against her brother.

