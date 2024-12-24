Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH)

Protests have broken out across Syria following the burning of a Christmas tree in the town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama.

Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

Protests have broken out across Syria following the burning of a Christmas tree in the town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama. The act of arson, captured in a video circulating on social media, shows masked gunmen setting fire to the tree in the town’s main square. Suqaylabiyah, a Christian-majority town, has been a symbol of the tensions between Syria’s diverse religious communities in the aftermath of the country's ongoing conflict.

The Islamist faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the uprising that overthrew President Bashar al-Assad after more than 50 years of family rule, claimed responsibility for the actions of the gunmen. HTS leaders identified the perpetrators as foreign fighters, who have since been detained. They vowed to repair the Christmas tree swiftly and ensure the safety of religious minorities.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets in several cities, voicing their demands for the new Islamist leadership to protect the rights of religious and ethnic minorities. In Damascus, protesters gathered in the Bab Touma neighbourhood, waving Syrian flags and carrying crosses while chanting, “we will sacrifice our souls for our cross.” Some protesters expressed concerns about the future of Christian communities in the country, with one demonstrator, Georges, telling AFP, “If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore.”

Syria’s population is diverse, consisting of various ethnic and religious groups, including Kurds, Armenians, Assyrians, Christians, Druze, Alawite Shia, and Arab Sunnis, the latter being the majority Muslim group. With the fall of Assad’s regime, questions loom over the direction the country will take under HTS, which has distanced itself from its jihadist past but continues to push for an Islamist governance model.

HTS has made pledges to protect the rights of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, but its reputation remains marred by its earlier extremist affiliations. The group remains designated as a terrorist organization by the UN, the US, the EU, and the UK, although there are signs of potential diplomatic shifts, as evidenced by recent discussions between HTS representatives and US diplomats. In a notable development on Friday, the US dropped its $10 million bounty on the head of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, signaling possible changes in foreign relations.

Despite these diplomatic talks, Syria faces continued instability with various factions vying for influence, including foreign fighters, ISIS remnants, and regime loyalists.

