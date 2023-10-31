Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict

    Tech giants alter online maps, amid rising antisemitism on Chinese internet following the Israeli-Hamas war, as China's President supports Palestine.

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Alibaba and Baidu, two prominent Chinese tech companies, have reportedly made changes to their digital maps available online. These adjustments involve no longer using the official name of Israel on their maps. The Wall Street Journal initially reported this development, where both companies have chosen not to clearly identify Israel by name on their Chinese-language online maps.

    “Baidu’s Chinese language online maps demarcate the internationally recognised borders of Israel, as well as the Palestinian territories, plus key cities, but don’t clearly identify the country by name,” the report said.

    On the altered maps, the internationally recognized borders of Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as key cities in the region, are still marked. However, Israel's name is conspicuously absent. In contrast, even smaller nations like Luxembourg are labeled in their entirety. Alibaba and Baidu have not offered an official explanation for this change.

    This shift in labeling coincides with an increase in antisemitism on the Chinese internet. The Chinese Communist Party closely monitors online activities in the country. Some influential Chinese nationalist commentators have expressed anti-Israel sentiments on social media platforms like 'Weibo.' These commentators have warned against pushing others into a corner, drawing parallels between historical events and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Chinese media outlets have criticized the United States for its position on the Gaza conflict, accusing it of being on the "wrong side of history." Chinese President Xi Jinping has openly supported the Palestinian cause, stating at the Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development in Saudi Arabia that the historical injustice suffered by Palestinians should not continue.

    There have been longstanding conspiracy theories regarding Jewish influence circulating on the Chinese internet. These theories suggest that organizations like Freemasonry covertly control the US government and global affairs. Some accounts affiliated with China's state-owned CCTV have alleged significant Jewish influence in US finance and politics, often citing Israel as a determining factor in American elections. It's important to note that some of these posts have been removed.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil AJR

    Tensions mount in Bangladesh: Paramilitary troops deployed, law agencies to intensify vigil

    She is home Israel says female solider captured by Hamas rescued from Gaza during ground operation snt

    'She is home': Israeli female soldier who was in Hamas captivity since October 7 rescued from Gaza

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details AJR

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details

    Unbelievably authentic Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral snt

    'Unbelievably authentic': Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral

    Israel Hamas war: IDF tanks enter Gaza City; cut key road amid escalating tensions WATCH AJR

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF tanks enter Gaza City; cut key road amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Police books Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, accuses him of attempting to incite riot anr

    Kerala Police books Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, accuses him of attempting to incite riot

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom gcw

    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat, sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party and celebration ideas RBA

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party-celebration ideas

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 romantic films to watch with spouse ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 romantic films to watch with spouse

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon