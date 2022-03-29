'Dragon' enters Solomon Islands; Why is it making Australia see red?

Alarm bells have gone off in Australia and New Zealand after the Solomon Islands announced recently that it will diversify and broaden its partnerships with China for security

It is a worrying matter for Australia as the tiny island nation is located in its backyard about 2,000 miles northeast. Australia and New Zealand have been providing security, policing and civilian to Solomon Island for a long time as part of their security agreement.

However, a proposed agreement to be signed between Beijing and Hanoira, was leaked on March 25 on social media platforms. As per the pact, China could build its military bases in the country. The move would help in monitoring Australia's military action in the Indo-Pacific region.

Let us understand the dynamics of Solomon Island amidst growing tension between Australia and China

China-Australia have had strained relations in the last two years. It must be noted that China has imposed trade sanctions on several Australian products and also targeted some of the goods as part of its economic punishment since 2020. China has also put sanctions on top-level meetings with its leaders since 2020. These measures were announced after Australia demanded to investigate the origin of the Covid-19 virus that killed millions of population across the world.

Amidst reports of the signing of the pact between China and Solomon Island, the new Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian attempted to meet Australian prime minister Scott Morrison but was refused. It must be mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping had also declined to meet the Australian envoy to China.

When asked about China setting up a military base in the Solomon Islands, the Australian prime minister said, "Across the Pacific family, there is a great concern across."

Draft pact between China and the Solomon Islands

The leaked draft document provides guidelines for Chinese soldiers and weapons to be stationed on the tiny island. The men and machinery will be deployed to provide safety and security to the Chinese personnel and projects in the Solomon Islands.

The pact further reads that the Solomon Islands may 'request China to send police, armed police, military personnel and other law enforcement and armed forces' to its state.

China can also make ship visits to carry out logistical replenishment and have stopovers and transitions in the island state.

Australia and New Zealand had expressed concern over this and said that it could undermine the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands.

Opposition to China's effort in the Solomon Islands

The opposition parties in the tiny island state have alleged that the country has been sold to the Chinese. The opposition leaders had in advance informed the Australian leadership about new bonhomie emerging between the current dispensation in Solomon and China.

Last year, the opposition leaders had informed Australia that China was dealing with a security agreement that could see a military base set up on the strategically located Pacific nation.

In 2019, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare-headed Solomon Islands had established diplomatic relations with China over Taiwan. The government had faced lots of criticism from its political opponents and citizens.

A huge protest was organised in November 2021 against the government which had even led to violence. Australia had to deploy its security forces in the island nation to assist the local police.

Concern for Australia, the US and New Zealand

It is being believed that the new security agreement between China and Solomon Islands could have significant implications for the region and could complex Canberra's own security situation.

As per the think tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute's executive director Peter Jennings, the balance of security in the region would be affected and "It would enormously complicate (Australia's) ability to move submarines and ships and aircraft along the Australian east coast. They will be watched from (the) Solomons."

Last month, the United States had announced that it was reopening its embassy office in the Solomon Islands amidst growing China's penetration in the Pacific region.

China's next foothold: Papua New Guinea

In 2020, Papua New Guinea had signed a pact with a Chinese company to build a $200 million comprehensive multi-functional fishery industrial part on Daru Island. In this regard, concerns were raised in Canberra.

As per the reports, the pro-Chinese political outfits in Papua New Guinea has gained momentum months ahead of scheduled general elections in June this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is China's policy to provide debt and trap smaller nations. Currently, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan among others are entangled in China's 'debt trap' scheme of things.