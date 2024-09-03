Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

    A school bus crash in Tai'an City, Shandong Province, China, left at least 11 students dead early Tuesday morning. The bus veered off course, striking children near a middle school's entrance. Authorities are investigating the cause, with more casualties feared.

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    A horrific accident occurred early Tuesday morning in Tai'an City, Shandong Province, China, when a school bus crashed into a group of children gathered outside the entrance of a middle school. The tragedy has left at least 11 students dead, with more casualties feared as authorities continue to assess the situation. According to reports, 5 students are among the dead and 24 people have been left injured in the horrifying crash.

    The incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time, as students gathered near the entrance of the school, preparing to start their day. The school bus, a large grey vehicle specifically designed and modified for student transportation, veered off course and struck the group of children. The precise cause of the crash is still under investigation by local authorities.

    Photos and videos of the aftermath circulating on social media platforms revealed a harrowing scene. The images showed children lying on the ground, their clothes stained with blood, as distraught adults desperately tried to administer aid. The presence of the large school bus amid the chaos intensified the seriousness of the situation.

    State news agency Xinhua, citing local authorities, confirmed the casualties but provided only a vague statement, saying, "At present, more than 10 students have been killed or injured." The exact number of casualties has yet to be officially confirmed as rescue operations and investigations continue.

    Local authorities have promptly initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of the crash. The focus will be on determining whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

    This devastating accident has sent shockwaves through the community and the nation, highlighting the critical need for stringent safety measures in student transportation. As the investigation unfolds, there will likely be calls for a review of safety protocols to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

    Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers' discretion is advised.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy AJR

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy

    US seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's $13 million plane; here's why (WATCH) snt

    US seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's $13 million plane; here's why (WATCH)

    Pakistan being Pakistan Viral video shows pilot cleaning plane's windscreen, sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan being Pakistan': Viral video shows pilot cleaning plane's windscreen, sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Audi director Fabrizio Longo dies in horror fall off 10,000 ft while climbing Italian mountain shk

    Audi director Fabrizio Longo dies in horror fall off 10,000 ft while climbing Italian mountain

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway snt

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said RBA

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin goes gaga over Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'; here's what he said

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details vkp

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH] NTI

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon