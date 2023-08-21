Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    United Airlines pilot caught on camera destroying barrier gate with an axe at Denver's airport, citing frustration, leading to charges and removal from work schedule.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    A United Airlines pilot found himself in an unusual incident at Denver's airport, where he was captured on camera wielding an axe to destroy a barrier gate in an employee parking lot, as reported by CBS News. The incident occurred on August 2 and was caught on video. In the footage, 63-year-old Kenneth Henderson Jones can be seen approaching the exit gate of the employee parking area while carrying an axe. With determined swings, he struck the gate's parking arm more than 20 times until it finally broke off its hinge, leaving the exit unobstructed.

    Following the destruction of the barrier, Jones attempted to make a hasty escape but was intercepted by a quick-thinking airport employee who managed to disarm him of the axe.

    Jones then fled into a nearby field, where Denver police eventually apprehended him.

    When questioned by law enforcement, the pilot explained that roughly six vehicles were queuing behind each of the parking lot's three exit gates. Frustrated by the situation, he retrieved the axe from his parked car with the intention of helping the trapped drivers exit.

    According to the police report, Kenneth initially stated that he had reached his "breaking point" and was attempting to resolve the waiting issue for everyone involved.

    Subsequently, Adams County authorities charged Jones with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but he was released on the same day. He is scheduled to appear in Adams County Court for an arraignment on September 25.

    Furthermore, United Airlines has taken action by removing the pilot from their work schedule, launching an internal investigation into the incident. The estimated damages resulting from Jones' actions are reported to be around $700, according to CBS News.

    According to FAA records, Jones holds qualifications to pilot numerous large passenger planes, including Boeing 767s and 757s.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
