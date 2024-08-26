Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH)

    A drone crash at the 38-storey Volga Sky residential complex in Saratov, Russia, has left at least two people seriously injured, marking a significant incident in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    A dramatic incident was caught on camera on Monday when a drone crashed into the 38-storey Volga Sky residential complex, the tallest building in Saratov, Russia. The drone collision resulted in serious injuries to at least two individuals and significant damage to several apartments within the skyscraper.

    The incident occurred this morning at the Volga Sky complex, which stands at 128.6 meters tall, making it not only the tallest in Saratov but also the tallest in the Volga region.

    The drone, which was reportedly intercepted by Russia’s air defense systems, left debris scattered over the building and caused severe damage to the residential complex.

    Regional Governor Roman Basurgin confirmed that the falling debris resulted from a drone strike allegedly linked to ongoing tensions with Ukraine. The attack has heightened security concerns in the region, particularly given Saratov's proximity to strategic military sites, including the Engels airbase, which has been targeted previously.

    Several videos shared on social media platforms show the extent of the damage, including a severely impacted side of the building and blown-out windows across multiple floors. Emergency services responded promptly, with one woman hospitalized in critical condition as doctors continue to fight for her recovery.

    Here's a look at moment the drone crashed into Volga Sky and what followed: 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Hezbollah tensions: Attack on Lebanon 'not end of story', says PM Netanyahu after airstrikes (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hezbollah tensions: Attack on Lebanon 'not end of story', says PM Netanyahu after airstrikes (WATCH)

    Explained: Why Elon Musk's SpaceX was chosen to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's back to Earth? shk

    Explained: Why Elon Musk's SpaceX was chosen to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's back to Earth?

    Devastating landslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians; aftermath videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Devastating landslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians; aftermath videos go viral (WATCH)

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason dmn

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris; THIS is the reason

    No food no water Indians among over 600 Asian migrants stuck at Brazil airport amid new visa rules snt

    'No food, no water': Indians among over 600 Asian migrants stuck at Brazil airport amid new visa rules

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-784 August 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-784 August 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Masaba Gupta's baby shower photos: Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and more attend; check out their party menu RBA

    Masaba Gupta's baby shower photos: Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and more attend

    EXCLUSIVE Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo and video call vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

    IMD warns of severe weather: Heavy rainfall predicted for MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa AJR

    IMD warns of severe weather: Heavy rainfall predicted for MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos RBA

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon