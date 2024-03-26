Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    ByteDance, parent company of TikTok, strategically promotes Lemon8 as TikTok ban looms in the US. Influencers, legislative maneuvers, and regulatory challenges shape ByteDance's pivot towards diversification in the American market.

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    ByteDance, the parent company of popular video-sharing platform TikTok, is making strategic moves amidst the potential ban on TikTok in the United States. The company is actively promoting its alternative social media platform, Lemon8, by collaborating with TikTok influencers.

    As discussions in the Senate continue regarding the fate of TikTok, ByteDance is taking proactive measures to ensure a smooth transition if a ban is imposed. Lemon8, described as an Instagram-like platform focusing on food, beauty, wellness, and travel content, is at the forefront of this strategy.

    Sources familiar with legislative developments suggest that ByteDance's initiative to boost Lemon8's visibility could be a preemptive maneuver to circumvent a TikTok ban. This move aims to establish a viable alternative owned by ByteDance, potentially mitigating the impact of a ban on its operations.

    Influencers within the TikTok community have been approached to promote Lemon8, with offers of financial incentives. While some influencers have embraced this opportunity, others remain skeptical, citing concerns about promoting a platform they don't personally use.

    One influencer, speaking anonymously, disclosed receiving a $200 offer to create Lemon8 content on TikTok but declined due to insufficient compensation. However, influencers like Braonain1 have actively engaged with ByteDance to build a presence on Lemon8, showcasing its utility and community aspects.

    Recent activities on TikTok reveal a surge in promotional content for Lemon8, indicating ByteDance's concerted effort to diversify its user base and lessen reliance on TikTok amid regulatory uncertainties.

    The legislative landscape, particularly the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications" bill, underscores the urgency for ByteDance to strengthen Lemon8's position. The bill's focus on divestiture and successor applications highlights the need for strategic maneuvering within ByteDance's corporate structure.

    Despite challenges posed by regulatory scrutiny, ByteDance's appointment of Shou Zi Chew as head of Lemon8 and its association with Heliophilia, a Singapore-based developer, reflect ongoing efforts to navigate regulatory complexities and maintain operational continuity.

