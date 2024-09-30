BREATHTAKING! China sets new world record as 7,598 drones lit up sky in stunning aerial display (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In an awe-inspiring spectacle that left spectators breathless, an extraordinary fleet of 7,598 drones lit up the night sky in China on September 3, shattering the world record for the largest aerial image ever created by multirotors.

    In an awe-inspiring spectacle that left spectators breathless, an extraordinary fleet of 7,598 drones lit up the night sky in China on September 3, shattering the world record for the largest aerial image ever created by multirotors. This dazzling display, a marvel of both technology and artistry, celebrated the 72nd anniversary of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture.

    The event was orchestrated by Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., a name now synonymous with jaw-dropping aerial performances. Not only did the event surpass the previous record of 3,191 drones, but it more than doubled it, cementing its place in history.

    Back in September 2020, Damoda had already made waves by setting a Guinness World Record in Zhuhai, China, where 3,051 drones took to the skies in unison. However, this recent achievement proved to be even more ambitious, executed on an accelerated timeline yet with seamless precision, showcasing the leaps in technological innovation made over the past four years.

    Each drone in the record-breaking formation was meticulously positioned in "take-off boxes," with 12 drones per box, all controlled by a single laptop. The cutting-edge system allowed real-time monitoring of each drone, ensuring flawless coordination as they danced across the sky.

    Iconic symbols such as the Great Wall, a majestic dragon, and Yanbian's own city flower, the Azalea, appeared as if painted on the heavens. Traditional dancers were also formed, paying homage to the region's rich cultural heritage. But the pièce de résistance was a striking tiger image, which lingered in the night sky for an impressive 37 seconds, far exceeding the 20-second minimum required to set the record.

    Following this remarkable drone performance, the sky was further illuminated by a burst of fireworks, creating a fitting grand finale to a night filled with wonder.

    Thousands of onlookers had the privilege of witnessing this breathtaking visual feast, a truly unforgettable celebration of culture, innovation, and artistry.

