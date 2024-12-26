Russia signals readiness for talks with the Trump administration on Ukraine, emphasizing the need for discussions based on the root causes of the conflict and securing its security interests.

In a significant development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday signaled that Moscow is ready to engage in consultations with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, with the aim of addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov emphasized Russia’s willingness to discuss the root causes of the conflict and the importance of reaching legal agreements that would secure Russia’s legitimate security interests.

Lavrov expressed hope that President Trump, along with his Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, would recognize these underlying causes and be open to talks. He further stressed that if the parties involved fail to understand Russia's position, Moscow would not hesitate to reconfirm its stance. Russia is particularly focused on the principles outlined by President Putin earlier this year, which include addressing the security concerns of Russia and its neighbors.

"We are open for any talks, if the talks are on the merits of the root causes and the principles that President Putin has mentioned during this year," Lavrov stated. "These are the requirements to deliver what has been subscribed when we approved the charter."

Lavrov's comments come amid growing tensions and calls for dialogue. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously expressed his readiness to engage in communication with Trump, despite the fact that the two leaders have not spoken for over four years. Putin has made it clear that while he is prepared for discussions, Russia will prioritize its national interests and take decisions independently of external pressures.

In a recent end-of-year address, Putin reiterated that Russia had become much stronger in recent years, putting the country in a more confident position in any future talks with the US leader. He emphasized that Russia's stance would not be swayed by the opinions of others, underscoring its determination to protect its sovereignty and security.

Putin also mentioned Russia's willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine, although he pointed out that success would depend on "the other side" being open to compromise and dialogue.

Latest Videos