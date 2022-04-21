Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off

    Brazilian boy from Sao Paulo was born with two penises due to a rare birth defect known as “diphallia”.

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    São Paulo, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    A Brazilian boy born with two penises due to a rare birth defect has had to have the bigger one removed. Only one in every five to six million baby boys are born with an extra penis, a condition called diphallia.

    Doctors at the Federal University of Sao Paulo were originally planning on removing the two-year-old’s right penis — which was smaller. However, surgeons decided to lop off the other one after the boy's mother revealed he could only urinate from his right.

    Examinations showed that his left penis - the bigger of the two - couldn’t function correctly as the boy’s urethra was too narrow for urine to pass through.

    “The cystoscopy through the right penile identified the urethral confluence in the bulbar area. We performed a meatotomy in the left penile to insert the cystoscope and confirmed the blind ending urethra. We decided to remove this penile. The penile was degloved entirely and clamped and took out the corpora at the base,” the doctors wrote.

    The surgery was completed without a hitch, with surgeons able to completely detach the bigger penis.

    Detailing the case in the Journal of Pediatric Urology, surgeons did not explain why the boy's issue was only fixed when he was two. The authors also didn't say how much bigger his left penis was.

    How diphallia occurs is unclear with no known single risk factor — but it’s thought to happen by chance when genitalia develop in the womb.

    Patients can either have complete diphallia, when both penises are well developed, such as in the Brazilian boy’s case, or partial diphallia, when one penis is smaller or deformed.    

    Given that he now only has one corpora cavernosa it remains unclear whether he'll ever be able to achieve erections.

    This follows a similar case reported in Urology Case Reports earlier this year, when doctors in Uzbekistan came across a seven-year-old with two functioning penises.

    Both members had urethras and erectile tissue, but it was unclear whether both could actually become erect.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians - adt

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians

    Expained Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Watch A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet-tgy

    Watch: A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet

    Recent Stories

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon