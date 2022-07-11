Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Billions in savings frozen, thousands of investors protest in China

    Angry protesters demanded access to their savings that have been frozen by the banks since mid-April. According to reports, frozen deposits could be worth up to $1.5 billion. 

    Billions in savings frozen, thousands of investors protest in China
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Zhengzhou, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

    Raising serious questions about the credibility of banking infrastructure in China, massive protests are being witnessed in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Henan province against the local government's 'corruption and violence'. 

    Also Read: RBI's big move to boost Rupee for global trade

    Angry protesters demanded access to their savings that have been frozen by the banks since mid-April. According to reports, frozen deposits could be worth up to $1.5 billion. 

    With millions of deposits frozen, thousands of small savers have been left without funds and anguished over their livelihood. Depositors have staged several demonstrations in Zhengzhou. Even some banks in the neighbouring province of Anhui, which offered high-interest rates, have also run into financial trouble.

    Protests were witnessed on Sunday outside the Zhengzhou branch of the People's Bank of China -- the country's central bank. Thousands protested, demanding action and access to deposits. Videos doing the rounds on social media showed banners reading, "the corruption and violence of the Henan government". Other videos of the protests showed protesters being manhandled by security guards and dragged away from the protest sites.

    The Modus Operandi

    On their part, the regulators said they a plan will be implemented soon to resolve the impasse. 

    Meanwhile, police have nabbed a number of suspects linked to the scandal. According to reports, the suspects operated a group company to control several banks. They reportedly used third-party financial product platforms to collect deposits and then cooked up fictitious loans to route the funds illegally.

    Covid App manipulated to halt protests?

    Protests against the errant banks had been on since May after four banks in the Henan province -- Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Bank, Shangcai Huimin Rural Bank and the New Oriental Village Bank -- froze deposits a month earlier.

    Chinese authorities reportedly compromised the digital Covid-tracking system to prevent demonstrators from gathering. That meant protesters moving towards Zhengzhou were red-flagged and restricted from moving around even though they reportedly had no symptoms or were nowhere near infected persons.

    Also Read: 'Make in India' success story: Toy imports down 70%, exports up 61%

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishi Sunak says he doesnt have working class friends in 2001 clip old video goes viral gcw

    Rishi Sunak says he doesn't have 'working class friends' in an old clip; video goes viral

    ukraine war Unwell Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva snt

    'Unwell' Vladimir Putin expecting a daughter with ex-gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva?

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps becomes 5th MP to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson gcw

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    Sri Lanka crisis top updates: Protesters find millions at President's home

    Recent Stories

    RBI big move to boost Rupee for global trade

    RBI's big move to boost Rupee for global trade

    Barcelona sends Frenkie de Jong painful message amid Manchester United transfer link - Reports-ayh

    Barcelona sends Frenkie de Jong painful message amid Man United transfer link - Reports

    Kaali Poster Controversy: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai summoned by Delhi Court RBA

    Kaali Poster Controversy: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai summoned by Delhi Court

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil - adt

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon