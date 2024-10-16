Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nigeria: At least 94 people killed, 50 injured in devastating gasoline tanker explosion in Jigawa (WATCH)

    A catastrophic gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria's northern Jigawa state has left  94 people dead and 50 others severely injured, local authorities reported on Wednesday. 

    At least 94 people killed, 50 injured in devastating gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    A tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 94 people and left over 50 others injured when a gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in Jigawa state, police confirmed on Wednesday. The deadly explosion occurred just after midnight in the town of Majiya when the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle near a local university.

    According to local police, the incident took place shortly after midnight when the driver of the gasoline tanker lost control of the vehicle while navigating a highway near a university. The tanker overturned, spilling highly flammable fuel onto the road.

    Shortly after the crash, residents rushed to the scene to scoop up fuel spilling from the vehicle, a common but highly dangerous practice in Nigeria, especially amid the nation’s soaring fuel prices.

    Police spokesperson Lawan Adam confirmed that the explosion occurred as dozens of people were busy scooping fuel from the tanker. "The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot," said Adam.

    Footage from the aftermath showed the scale of the destruction, with fire stretching across the scene and bodies scattered in the debris. Many of the injured were rushed to local hospitals with severe burns, and officials fear the death toll may rise.

    Tanker accidents are tragically frequent in Nigeria, a country where traffic regulations are often poorly enforced, and alternative transportation systems, like railways, are underdeveloped. With rising fuel prices and economic hardship, desperate residents frequently risk their lives to collect fuel from accident sites, despite the dangers involved.

    Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and assessing the full extent of the damage.

