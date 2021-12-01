  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet, reveals United Nations

    Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, stated that the ITU would seek to ensure that the foundations for connecting the remaining 2.9 billion people are in place. 

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet United Nations gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 2:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite the Covid-19 epidemic propelling people online, the United Nations stated Tuesday that 2.9 billion people - 37 per cent of the world's population - had never used the internet. 
    According to the International Telecommunication Union, 96% of the world's 2.9 billion inhabitants live in developing countries. According to the organisation, the expected number of individuals who went online increased from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion this year, thanks in part to a "Covid connection boost." However, even among those internet users, many hundreds of millions may only get online sporadically, utilising shared devices or experiencing slow connection speeds.

    Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, stated that the ITU would seek to ensure that the foundations for connecting the remaining 2.9 billion people are in place. He also stated that they are dedicated to ensuring that no one gets left behind. The number of Covid users climbed by more than 10% in the first year of the crisis, the greatest yearly growth in a decade. The International Telecommunications Union mentioned measures such as lockdowns, school closures, and the necessity to access services such as remote banking. However, growth has been inconsistent. Internet connectivity is sometimes pricey in impoverished countries; nearly three-quarters of individuals in the 46 least-developed countries have never gone online.

    "

    Also read | Wondering which is the world's most expensive city? It's not Paris, Singapore or New York; Check out list

    Younger people, men, and city dwellers are more likely to use the internet than older people, women, and people living in rural areas. The gender gap is particularly evident in developing countries. According to the ITU, the digitally excluded continue to face obstacles such as poverty, illiteracy, limited access to electricity, and a lack of digital skills.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron variant could outcompete delta says south african disease expert gcw

    Omicron variant could outcompete highly contagious Delta, says South African disease expert

    WHO says blanket travel bans would not prevent international spread of Omicron variant gcw

    WHO says blanket travel bans would not prevent international spread of Omicron variant

    Which is the world most expensive city It not Paris Singapore or New York gcw

    Wondering which is the world's most expensive city? It's not Paris, Singapore or New York; Check out list

    Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral - gps

    Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among gainers in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among gainers in ICC Test Rankings

    Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition, says easy to defeat BJP if all regional parties come together-dnm

    Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition, says easy to defeat BJP if all regional parties come together

    Money Heist Korean adaptation to have Squid Game actor Park Hae soo drb

    Money Heist’s Korean adaptation to have Squid Game’s actor Park Hae-soo

    Omicron variant could outcompete delta says south african disease expert gcw

    Omicron variant could outcompete highly contagious Delta, says South African disease expert

    Dont call Ajith Kumar 'Thala' anymore; here's what star requests fans, read this RCB

    Don't call Ajith Kumar 'Thala' anymore; here's what star requests fans, read this

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)

    Video Icon