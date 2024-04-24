Another Boeing-737 SHOCKER! FlySafair flight loses wheel during takeoff in Johannesburg; WATCH viral video

Boeing finds itself embroiled in controversy once more following an emergency landing of its 737 aircraft due to a lost wheel during takeoff. The incident unfolded on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Boeing finds itself embroiled in controversy once more following an emergency landing of its 737 aircraft due to a lost wheel during takeoff. The incident unfolded on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A video circulating on the social media platform X depicted smoke emanating from one of the aircraft's wheels as the FlySafair flight touched down on the runway after departing from the same airport. Images shared on X revealed partial damage to the undercarriage and right-wing of the aircraft.

"The flight safely landed back at OR Tambo and no injuries were reported," FlySafair, a South African airline, said.

An airline spokesperson confirmed that the crew was promptly alerted to the observation, prompting the decision to return to Johannesburg.

"FA212 adjusted course back for Johannesburg and entered a holding pattern near Parys to burn off some fuel to lighten the aircraft for landing," Kirby Gordon told local media.

Following the incident, the passengers were transferred to a backup aircraft bound for Cape Town.

Boeing remains under intense scrutiny, particularly after a harrowing incident in January when a fuselage panel detached from a 737 MAX mid-flight.

This latest event has reignited concerns about Boeing's manufacturing and safety standards, echoing questions raised after the tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019.

In a recent development, a Boeing engineer has raised alarms, suggesting that the 787 Dreamliner should be grounded immediately due to the risk of structural failure mid-air. The engineer alleges significant gaps between parts exceeding company standards, posing a potential for "premature fatigue failure without warning" and raising the specter of "potentially catastrophic accidents."

In response, Boeing has defended the integrity of the 787 Dreamliner, asserting that claims of serious structural issues are unfounded and fail to acknowledge the extensive measures taken by Boeing to ensure the aircraft's quality and long-term safety.